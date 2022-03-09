[WT논평] The consequence of weakness is war

Remaining to be seen following Russia’s attack on Ukraine is where and when it will end. As the world beholds the flash of destruction, the haunting realization reemerges: The consequence of weakness is war.



Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent his military to rampage through a sovereign nation, fulfilling his long-held vow to undertake the reconstitution of the former Soviet Union.



Other former satellites like Poland, Slovakia and the Baltic States wonder whether he intends to devour them as well while they huddle under the protective shield of NATO. That purely defensive organization has never before faced the Russian threat for which it was created.



United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has deployed the full weight of Twitter against the aggressor: “President Putin, in the name of humanity, bring your troops back to Russia. This conflict must stop now.” A strongly worded order with little to enforce it but moral authority is no match for hardened steel.



For three-quarters of a century, the U.N. has implored the planet’s authoritarians to forgo the clash of arms. The U.N.’s primary concern of late, however, has been related to saving the planet from climate change.



Amid the global alarm over Ukraine, responsibility for shattering the world’s prevailing peace must be charged to Mr. Putin. It cannot be denied, though, that Russia behaves itself when U.S. muscles are flexed.



Moscow’s despot annexed Crimea during Barack Obama’s “leading from behind” presidency, but he sat with folded hands when square-jawed Donald Trump ran Washington.



The Russian bear is once again on the loose. Weakness has ripened conditions for war.

약함의 결과는 전쟁이다 러시아의 우크라이나 침공 후 이번 사태가 어디서, 언제 끝날 것인지 두고 볼 일이다. 세계가 파괴의 섬광을 지켜보고 있는 가운데 잊히지 않는 깨달음이 되살아난다. 즉 약함의 결과는 전쟁이다. 러시아 대통령 블라디미르 푸틴은 소련의 복원을 실현하겠다는 오랜 맹세를 달성하기 위해서 한 주권국가에 자기 군대를 파견하여 광란의 파괴극을 벌였다. 폴란드, 슬로바키아, 발트 3국 등 다른 옛 소련 위성국가들은 나토의 보호 방패 아래 모여 웅크린 가운데 푸틴이 그들 또한 집어삼킬 심산인지 의아해하고 있다. 순전히 방어적인 기구인 나토는 창설의 대응 목적이었던 러시아의 위협에 직면해본 적이 과거에 한 번도 없다. 안토니우 구테흐스 유엔사무총장은 침략자를 향한 트위터 사용에 전력을 다했다. “인류의 이름으로 촉구하건대, 푸틴 대통령은 러시아군을 본국으로 철수하라. 이번 충돌은 지금 중지되어야 한다.” 도덕적 권위를 빼고는 집행 능력이 거의 없는, 강력한 어휘의 명령은 비정한 강철의 상대가 되지 않는다. 4분의 3세기 동안 유엔은 우리 행성의 독재자들에게 무력충돌을 포기하라고 애걸해 왔다. 그러나 최근 유엔의 주된 관심사는 우리 행성을 기후변화로부터 구원하는 것과 관련되어 있다. 세상이 우크라이나 사태로 경악하고 있는 가운데 세계의 지배적인 평화를 깨뜨린 책임은 푸틴에게 돌아가야 한다. 그러나 미국이 힘을 행사할 때는 러시아가 예의바르게 행동한다는 사실을 부인할 수 없다. ‘뒤에서 이끄는’ 스타일을 선호한 버락 오바마의 대통령 재임 때 모스크바의 독재자는 크림반도를 합병했다. 그러나 마초 스타일의 도널드 트럼프가 워싱턴을 다스릴 때는 팔짱을 끼고 앉아만 있었다. 러시아의 곰이 다시 탈출했다. 나약함이 전쟁의 제반 조건을 성숙시켰다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]