[WT논평] Putin’s invasion of the sovereign nation of Ukraine (2)

As with a serious disease, early detection is the best path to treatment and a possible cure. Though there is no immediate “cure” for evil, free nations can control its spread.



It’s worth revisiting Reagan’s evil empire speech to the British House of Commons on June 8, 1982. Reagan’s observations about evil were profound. While his references were to the Soviet Union and repressive regimes everywhere, his words equally apply to that regime’s ideological heir, Vladimir Putin and other dictators.



Reagan said, “If history teaches anything, it teaches self-delusion in the face of unpleasant facts is folly.” This was British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain’s folly when he declared “peace in our time” after meeting with Hitler in Munich and believing Hitler’s promise not to seize more territory.



While Reagan’s policy of “peace through strength” worked, he told the Commons that military power was only part of the mix: “Our military strength is a prerequisite to peace, but let it be clear we maintain this strength in the hope it will never be used.”



World War II came about in part, said Reagan, because the West allowed “dictators to underestimate us.” Now we see the reverse. The Biden administration is underestimating our enemies and projecting weakness.



They think they can negotiate with the likes of Mr. Putin, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Iran’s ayatollahs when the only thing these and other dictators understand is power, resolve and resistance.



Learn that lesson, and the world becomes a safer place. Failure to learn it produces what we are witnessing in Ukraine and may soon see in Taiwan.

푸틴의 주권국가 우크라이나 침공(2) 칼 토머스(칼럼니스트) 심각한 질병의 경우처럼 조기 발견이 처치와 가능한 치유를 위한 최선의 길이다. 악에 대한 즉각적인 “치유”가 존재하지는 않으나 자유국가들은 악이 확산하는 것을 통제할 수 있다. 1982년 6월8일 레이건이 영국 하원에서 했던 악의 제국 연설을 재론할 가치가 있다. 레이건이 악에 관해 표명한 견해는 심오했다. 그의 언급은 구소련과 모든 곳의 압제정권들을 겨냥했지만, 그 정권의 이념적 상속자인 블라디미르 푸틴과 다른 독재자들에게도 동등하게 적용된다. 레이건은 “만약 역사가 어떤 가르침을 준다면 불쾌한 사실 앞에서 자기 기만을 하는 것이 어리석은 짓이라고 역사는 가르친다”고 말했다. 영국 총리 네빌 체임벌린이 뮌헨에서 히틀러를 만난 다음 영토를 추가 점령하지 않을 것이라는 히틀러의 약속을 믿고 “우리 시대의 평화”를 선언한 것이 바로 이런 어리석은 짓이었다. 레이건의 “힘을 통한 평화” 정책이 효과를 발휘했지만 그는 영국 하원 연설에서 군사력은 종합대책의 일부일 뿐이라고 말했다. “우리의 군사력은 평화의 필수 전제조건이지만 군사력이 결코 사용되지 않으리란 희망 아래 이런 군사력을 유지한다는 점을 분명히 밝힌다.” 제2차 세계대전이 일어난 부분적 이유는 “독재자들이 우리를 과소평가하도록” 서방세계가 허용했기 때문이라고 레이건은 말했다. 지금 우리는 그 반대를 보고 있다. 바이든 행정부는 우리의 적들을 과소평가하며 약점을 드러내고 있다. 그들은 푸틴, 중국 지도자 시진핑, 이란의 아야톨라들 같은 부류와 협상할 수 있다고 생각한다. 이런 부류들과 다른 독재자들이 이해하는 것은 힘과 결단 및 저항밖에 없는데도 그렇다. 그 교훈을 배우면 세상은 더 안전한 곳이 된다. 그것을 배우지 못하면 지금 우리가 우크라이나에서 지켜보고 있고 머지않아 대만에서 보게 될 사태를 초래한다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △detection : 발견, 탐지 △revisit : 다시 논의하다 △observation : 견해 표명 △profound : 뜻 깊은, 심오한 △self-delusion : 자기 기만 △folly : 어리석은 행동

