[WT논평] The world will witness a nuclear arms race (3)

The treaty does not include non-deployed nuclear weapons or tactical nuclear weapons. Efforts to get China to join New Start have failed.



China reportedly has an ambitious nuclear weapons program that reportedly has over 300 nuclear weapons. Recent media reports state that China is constructing at least 250 new long-range missile silos at as many as three locations, fueling speculation that it plans to substantially expand its nuclear weapons arsenal.



The fragility of New Start, given that it does not include tactical missiles or non-deployed nuclear weapons, and that China is not participating in this arms reduction treaty are issues of concern.



Also of concern are the new technologies that could challenge missile defense programs. Indeed, recent developments with hypersonic missiles and low flying cruise missiles are potential challenges to missile defense systems that play a critical deterrence role.



Working to acquire an agreement for the complete and verifiable denuclearization of North Korea is of paramount importance. If unsuccessful, other countries in the region will seek their own nuclear weapons.



And getting Iran to commit to IAEA inspections to prove that they will not again pursue nuclear weapons will be necessary if we don’t want a nuclear arms race in the Middle East.



And working on getting China to join New Start will be vital if we want a meaningful arms control regime that commits all nuclear weapons states to reduce their arsenal of nuclear weapons.



A nuclear arms race and nuclear proliferation are issues requiring the attention of all countries, especially the nine nuclear weapons states.

세계적인 핵 군비경쟁이 벌어진다 (3) 조지프 R 디트라니(전 미 대북협상 특사) 조약은 배치되지 않은 핵무기나 전술 핵무기는 포함하지 않는다. 중국을 신전략무기감축협정에 참여시키려는 노력은 실패했다. 핵무기를 300기 이상 보유한 것으로 알려진 중국은 야심적인 핵무기 계획을 추진 중인 것으로 전해졌다. 중국은 최대 3개 지역에서 최소한 250개의 새로운 장거리 미사일 사일로를 건설 중이라고 최근 일련의 언론 보도가 전함으로써 중국이 자국의 핵무기 보유량을 대대적으로 확대할 계획이란 추측을 부채질하고 있다. 신전략무기감축협정이 전술 핵무기나 배치되지 않은 핵무기를 포함하지 않았고 중국이 이 무기감축협정에 참여하지 않은 사실에 비추어볼 때 이 협정의 취약성은 우려되는 현안이다. 미사일 방어계획에 도전할 수 있는 신기술 또한 우려 대상이다. 극초음속미사일과 저공비행 순항미사일의 최근 개발이 중요한 방어 역할을 하는 미사일 방어체제에 대한 잠재적인 도전이 되고 있는 것이 사실이다. 완전하고 검증 가능한 북한의 비핵화를 달성하기 위한 작업이 그 무엇보다도 중요하다. 만약 실패한다면 역내의 다른 나라들이 자체적인 핵무기를 추구할 것이다. 그리고 만약 우리가 중동에서 핵무기 경쟁을 원하지 않는다면, 이란이 핵무기 입수를 또다시 추진하지 않으리란 것을 입증하기 위해 국제원자력기구(IAEA)의 사찰 수용을 약속하도록 만드는 것이 필요할 것이다. 그리고 모든 핵무기 보유국들이 자국의 핵무기 보유량 감축을 약속하는 의미 있는 무기통제 체제를 우리가 원한다면, 우리가 중국을 신전략무기감축협정에 가입시키기 위한 노력은 필수적이 될 것이다. 핵무기 경쟁과 핵 확산은 모든 나라들, 특히 핵무기를 보유한 아홉 나라들이 주목할 필요가 있는 현안이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △fuel : 연료를 공급하다, 부채질하다 △arsenal : 무기, 무기고 △fragility : 허약

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]