[WT논평] China, like the U.S., is a superpower (1)

A nation is powerful if its economy is too, if it has nuclear weapons with which it can fight, or both. Our economy made us a post-World War II superpower as much as our nuclear arsenal did.



China, like the U.S., is a superpower due to its economy and its nuclear arsenal. But if its economy fails to support its aggressive strategies, China’s strength and its hold over its people will diminish greatly.



There is considerable evidence that China’s economy is in a deepening slump. It is in our strategic interests to worsen those problems.



We have been in a cold war with China for three decades. China threatens us and our allies in the Pacific with military action, perpetrates thousands of cyberattacks against us every day and steals hundreds of billions of dollars in intellectual property from us each year.



Its purchases of Iranian oil keep the world’s principal terrorist regime in power. North Korea is a Chinese client state for which China builds such things as missile launching trucks.



For decades after World War II, America’s economy was by far the world’s largest. China has been catching up steadily. In 2020, our Gross Domestic Product was about $21 trillion, and China’s was about $16 trillion.



China had a record trade surplus in 2021, despite slower overall growth in the second half of the year. China’s economy is projected to equal or surpass ours by 2030, but several intervening factors may prevent that from happening.



Evergrande and Kaisa are two of the largest Chinese property development firms. Both defaulted on their debt payments in late 2020 and entered bankruptcy last month along with several other over-leveraged firms, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

중국은 미국처럼 초강대국이다 (1) 제드 배빈(전 미 국방부 부차관) 나라가 경제력이 막강하거나 사용 가능한 핵무기를 보유한 경우, 혹은 둘 다일 경우 강대국이다. 우리는 제2차 세계대전 이후 핵무기만큼이나 경제 덕분에 초강대국이 되었다. 미국처럼 중국은 경제와 핵무기 덕분에 초강대국이다. 그러나 중국의 경제가 공격적인 전략을 뒷받침하는 데 실패할 경우 중국의 국력과 국민에 대한 지배력은 크게 줄어들 것이다. 중국 경제의 불황이 깊어지고 있다는 증거가 현저하게 존재한다. 중국의 그런 경제 불황을 악화시키는 것이 우리에게 전략적으로 이익이 된다. 우리는 30년 동안 중국과 냉전을 치르고 있다. 중국은 태평양에서 군사행동으로 우리와 우리의 동맹국들을 위협하고 하루에도 수천번 사이버 침투를 하여 우리를 공격하고 매년 수천억달러 가치의 지적 재산을 우리로부터 훔쳐가고 있다. 중국의 이란 석유 구입은 세계의 주된 테러 정권의 집권을 유지시킨다. 중국은 자기네한테 의존하는 나라인 북한을 위해서 미사일 발사 트럭 같은 장비를 만든다. 2차대전 후 수십년을 거쳐 지금까지 미국 경제는 세계 최대 규모다. 다만 중국이 꾸준히 따라오고 있다. 2020년에 우리의 국내총생산은 대략 21조달러였고 중국은 대략 16조달러였다. 2021년 후반기에 전반적인 경제성장 둔화에도 불구하고 그해 중국의 무역흑자는 기록적으로 많았다. 중국 경제는 2030년에 우리와 같아지거나 추월할 것으로 예상된다. 그러나 몇 가지 개입 요인이 그렇게 되는 것을 막을 가능성이 있다. 헝다와 자자오예 두 회사는 중국의 최대 부동산 개발회사들이다. 월스트리트저널 보도에 따르면, 두 회사는 2020년 말에 채무불이행 상태에 빠졌고 빚더미에 올라앉은 다른 몇몇 회사와 더불어 지난달 파산했다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

