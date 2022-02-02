[WT논평] Our diminished worldwide standing and influence (3)

Just how many trillions depends on what activities and operations are included – low numbers are two trillion, higher numbers are several times that.

Whatever the cost, the 2003 Iraq war was a massive policy and operational failure, primarily of the George W. Bush Administration, but also of the Congress, and with policy support from the Clinton Administration and continuation of many programs by the Obama Administration.

So why has no one been “held responsible” for such a massive failure — nor is it likely anyone will ever be?

As Donald Trump learned when he criticized the Iraq war, the “establishment” GOP, especially many so-called “NEOCONs,” came out against him. Many former senior officials joined the fray.

Most Washington Republicans and Democrats, liberals and conservatives alike (especially in Congress that funded it) “bought” the Chalabi-inspired Iraq “WMD” ruse.

Thus, there are far too many “people in the boat” for there ever to be anyone, or any group, held responsible for the catastrophic failure. “Safety in numbers” is the rule for Iraq and always will be, as Mr. Trump learned the hard way.

However, Trump’s election in 2016 changed these dynamics, despite his unpopularity with most of “traditional Washington.” Voters were as tired of the Iraq catastrophe as Mr. Trump - and that was likely one of the main reasons he was elected. Our leverage in international negotiations changed for the better.

So, can we recover from our costly obsession with Iraq and our negligent ignorance of Russia and China — and the growing threats from North Korea and Iran? We hope so, but we are not optimistic.

줄어든 우리의 세계적 지위와 영향력 (3) 헨리 쿠퍼(국가안보 전문가) 전쟁비용이 몇 조인가는 어떤 조치와 작전을 포함시키느냐에 달려 있다. 낮게는 2조 달러이고 좀 더 높은 수치는 그보다 몇 배 많다. 비용이 얼마였든 2003년 이라크 전쟁은 정책 및 운영상의 심각한 실패였다. 주로 조지 W 부시 행정부의 실패였으나 또한 미국 의회의 실패이기도 했다. 여기에 클린턴 행정부가 정책적으로 지원을 했고 오바마 행정부가 다수의 계획을 이어받아 계속 추진했다. 그렇다면 어째서 그런 심각한 실패에 대해 아무도 “책임을 지지” 않았으며, 어느 누구도 책임을 질 가능성이 없는 까닭은 무엇인가. 도널드 트럼프가 이라크 전쟁을 비판할 때 알게 된 바와 같이 공화당의 “지배층” 특히 “네오콘들”은 트럼프에게 반대하고 나섰다. 다수의 전직 고위 관리들이 이 싸움에 끼어들었다. 워싱턴의 대다수 공화당원들과 민주당원들, 진보주의자들과 보수주의자들은 찰라비가 부추긴 이라크 “대량살상무기” 계략을 너나없이 “믿었다.” 특히 자금을 댄 미국 의회 내부에서 그랬다. 이리하여 “보트에 탄 사람들이” 너무나 많아서 어떤 사람이나 어떤 단체가 이 재앙적인 실수에 책임을 질 수 없게 되었다. 트럼프가 어렵게 알게 된 바와 같이 이라크 사태의 경우 “수가 많은 것이 안전하다”는 것이 규칙이며 항상 그럴 것이다. 그러나 “전통적인 워싱턴” 가운데서 트럼프가 인기가 없었음에도 불구하고 그의 2016년 당선이 이런 역학관계를 변화시켰다. 유권자들은 트럼프만큼이나 이라크 재앙에 싫증이 났으며 그것이 트럼프 당선의 주요 원인들 가운데 하나였을 가능성이 있다. 국제적인 협상에서 우리의 영향력 행사 역량은 좋은 방향으로 바뀌었다. 그리하여 우리는 대가가 컸던 이라크에 대한 집착과 러시아 및 중국, 그리고 북한 및 이란의 증가하는 위협에 대한 부주의한 무지에서 벗어날 수 있을까. 우리는 그러기를 바라지만 낙관적은 아니다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △massive : 심각한, 거대한 △be held responsible for- : -에 책임이 있다 △come out against : 반대하고 나서다 △establishment : 지배층, 기득권층 △inspire : 고무하다, 격려하다 △safety in numbers : 수가 많은 것이 안전하다 △dynamics : 역학관계

