[WT논평] Our diminished worldwide standing and influence (2)

Post 9/11, we wasted trillions on invading Iraq in 2003, following a colossal intelligence failure that concluded that Iraq was producing a threatening nuclear capability. And this is despite Iraq having nothing to do with the 9/11 attack.

Several who were much closer to the G.W. Bush Administration than we were have indicated Mr. Bush was actively considering going into Iraq before 9/11 — most likely because of influence from the late Ahmed Chalabi and his organization, the Iraqi National Congress .

Mr. Chalabi’s 2015 obituary in the New York Times said this.

"Mr. Chalabi’s contention, shared by United States intelligence agencies, was that Mr. Hussein possessed weapons of mass-destruction…."

A 2006 report by the Senate Intelligence Committee concluded that false information from sources affiliated with the Iraqi National Congress was used to support key intelligence community assessments on Iraq and was widely distributed in intelligence products prior to the war.

However, and as the obituary notes, broad support for Mr. Chalabi also came from Congress and President Bill Clinton: “In 1998, he helped persuade Congress to pass the Iraq Liberation Act, which was signed by Mr. Clinton and declared it the policy of the United States to replace Mr. Hussein’s government with a democratic one.”

In fact, one could not have had any senior national security policy job in Washington D.C. during this period without having seen Mr. Chalabi. However, some of our allies thought that the Shiite Chalabi was likely an Iranian agent.

Whatever Mr. Chalabi’s connections, he certainly shared responsibility for the decision to invade Iraq in 2003, depose Mr. Saddam’s regime and begin a decade-long involvement in Iraq at the cost of trillions of US dollars.

줄어든 우리의 세계적 지위와 영향력 (2) 헨리 쿠퍼(국가안보 전문가) 9·11 이후 우리는 이라크가 위협적인 핵무기 역량을 만들고 있다는 결론을 내린 엄청난 정보 실책을 저지른 다음 2003년에 이라크를 침공하는데 수조 달러를 낭비했다. 그리고 이라크가 9·11 공격과 아무 상관이 없었음에도 불구하고 이런 사태가 벌어졌다. 우리들보다 G W 부시 행정부와 훨씬 더 가까웠던 몇몇 사람들은 부시가 9·11 이전에 이라크에 들어가는 조치를 적극적으로 검토하고 있었다고 지적했다. 작고한 아메드 찰라비와 그의 단체인 이라크 국민회의로부터 받은 영향력 때문에 그랬을 가능성이 가장 컸다. 찰라비의 2015년 뉴욕타임스 부음 기사는 이렇게 말했다. “미국 정보기관들이 공유했던 찰라비의 주장은 후세인이 대량살상무기를 보유하고 있었다는 것이었다.” 미국 상원 정보위원회의 2006년도 보고서는 이렇게 결론지었다. 이라크 국민회의 산하 소식통들의 거짓 정보가 주요 정보기관의 이라크 관련 평가에 사용되었고 전쟁 전에 생산된 여러 정보를 통해 확산되었다. 그러나 부음 기사가 지적한 바와 같이 미국 의회와 빌 클린턴 대통령 또한 찰라비를 광범하게 지원했다. “1998년에 찰라비는 미국 의회가 이라크 해방법안을 통과시키도록 설득하는 것을 도왔으며 클린턴이 이 법안에 서명하여 후세인 정부를 실각시키고 민주적인 정부로 교체하는 것이 미국의 정책이라고 선언했다.” 사실 이 시기에 찰라비를 만나지 않고는 워싱턴DC에서 국가안보 정책의 고위 직책을 얻을 수가 없었다. 그러나 우리의 몇몇 동맹국들은 이슬람 시아파였던 찰라비가 이란의 첩자였던 것으로 생각했다. 찰라비가 어떤 연줄을 확보했든지 간에 그는, 수조 달러를 쏟아부어가며 이라크를 침공하여 사담 후세인 정권을 실각시키고 10년에 걸쳐 이라크에 개입한 2003년 결정에 분명히 일부 책임이 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △colossal : 거대한, 엄청난 △contention : 주장 △affiliate : 연계되다

