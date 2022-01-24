[WT논평] The green-energy future has arrived (2)

All of this boosts the price and supply stranglehold Russia will have on Europe, including Britain, which is increasingly dependent on power from Europe. (Note: One of the five power interconnectors with Europe failed during the lack of wind crisis.)



The sensible action would be for Britain to reembrace nuclear and allow environmentally sound fracking as done in the U.S. ― but this would require the public and political class to free themselves from the environmental extremists.



The steep surge in power prices and the increasing unreliability of supply has caused ― and will cause even more ― rises in price levels and the shutdown of many companies, thus adding to the unemployment woes.



Low-income and poor people, of course, suffer more from inflation than the rich. If gasoline prices increase two or three times, it can be very painful for a low-income worker with a long commute but pocket change for a wealthy person.



In addition to the price increases, the British are now suffering food shortages because of power problems. The environmental extremists will often demand a greater subsidy to the low-income and poor to offset the higher food and energy costs, which will result in higher taxes and/or more inflation ― but they have never been known as people who could think one step ahead, let alone three.



The Chinese have stated their intentions to greatly expand their solar and windmill production capabilities for foreign markets. The irony is that the Chinese are building even more low-cost coal-fired power plants to expand their ability to produce more wind and solar for the rest of the world.

녹색 에너지의 미래가 도래했다 (2) 리처드 W 란(세계경제성장연구소 총재) 이 모든 것이 가격을 올리고 러시아가 영국을 포함한 유럽에 행사하는 공급상의 옥죄기를 가중시키고 있는데, 영국은 갈수록 유럽 전기 의존도가 높아지고 있다. (주의: 풍력발전 위기가 없을 당시 유럽과 연결된 5개의 상호교환장치 가운데 하나가 고장이 났었다.) 영국이 핵발전을 다시 받아들이고 미국에서 행해지고 있는 것처럼 환경적으로 건전한 수압파쇄공법을 허용하는 것이 합리적인 조치이겠으나 그러려면 국민과 정치 계급이 환경 극단주의자들로부터 벗어나는 것이 필요하다. 전기요금의 급격한 상승과 공급의 점증하는 신뢰성 결핍이 실업 문제와 더불어 물가 수준의 상승과 다수 기업들의 폐업을 초래했고 앞으로 더욱 그럴 것이다. 물론 저임금 근로자들과 빈곤한 사람들이 부자들보다 인플레의 피해를 더 많이 본다. 만약 휘발유 가격이 두 배나 세 배 오를 경우 장거리 통근을 하는 저임금 근로자에게 큰 부담이 될 수 있으나 부유한 사람에게는 푼돈이다. 물가 상승에 덧붙여서 영국인들은 지금 전기 문제 때문에 식료품 부족에 시달리고 있다. 환경 극단주의자들은 더 높은 식료품 및 에너지 가격을 상쇄시키기 위해 저임금 근로자들과 가난한 사람들에 대한 보조금 인상을 흔히 요구할 것이지만, 보조금 인상은 세금 인상이나 혹은 인플레를 촉진하는 결과를 초래할 것이다. 그러나 환경 극단주의자들은 세 걸음은 고사하고 한 걸음 앞을 생각할 수 있는 사람들로 인식된 경우가 결코 없다. 중국인들은 외국 시장을 위해서 자국의 태양광 및 풍력발전시설의 생산 역량을 대폭 확대할 뜻을 공공연히 밝히고 있다. 중국인들이 자기네 나라 바깥의 여타 세계를 위해서 태양광 및 풍력발전시설의 생산 역량을 확대하려고 석탄을 태우는 저비용의 화력발전소를 중국 안에 더욱 많이 짓고 있는 현실은 역설적이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △stranglehold:목조르기, 옥죄기 △note:주목하다 △lack:∼이 없다 △reembrace:다시 받아들이다 △unreliability:신뢰할 수 없음 △woe:문제

