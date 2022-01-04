[WT논평] Big Government socialism isn’t working (2)

The inability to deal with violence ― whether from criminals, terrorists or nation-states ― can be compared to someone who sees “The Lion King” and thinks it is a documentary. They believe lions and zebras like each other and sing and dance together.



Why not release murderers, rapists, robbers and others back into the population? Why not recognize and speak well of the Taliban and other terrorists?



Why not tolerate the aggression of Communist China, President Vladimir Putin’s Russia, the Iranian mullahs or the dictatorship of Kim Jong Un? They are committed to the Big Government socialist worldview. Why be mean to them?



The inability to design an effective economic policy of opportunity for all stems from the Big Government socialists’ failure to understand the 1934 film “The Grasshopper and the Ants,” which is based on the Aesop fable that describes two different approaches to life.



The ants constantly work during the warm, pleasant summer days, storing up food and preparing for the winter, which they know is coming. The grasshopper enjoys life, thinks all the hard work is a stupid waste of time, and makes fun of the ants.



Big Government socialists share the grasshopper’s disdain for work and favor policies that encourage dependency, indolence and redistribution. If you don’t want to study and succeed in school, the Big Government socialists will simply abolish grades so you don’t feel bad.



If you work hard and save, the Big Government socialists will take your money to give it to others who have learned to be dependent on government.



A Big Government socialist, “Lion King”-grasshopper ideology is impossible in the real world. It just doesn’t work.

큰 정부 사회주의는 작동하지 않는다 (2) 뉴트 깅리치(전 미 하원의장) 범죄자들과 테러범들 혹은 국민정부에 의한 폭력에 대처하는 능력의 결여는 ‘라이온 킹’을 보고 그 영화가 다큐멘터리라고 생각하는 사람에 견줄 수 있다. 그런 사람들은 사자들과 얼룩말들이 서로 좋아하고 함께 노래하며 춤을 춘다고 믿는다. 살인범들과 강간범들, 강도들과 여타 범죄자들을 풀어주어 사람들 속에 되돌려 보내지 않는 이유가 무엇인가. 탈레반과 다른 테러범들을 인정하고 칭찬하지 않는 이유가 무엇인가. 공산주의 중국, 블라디미르 푸틴 대통령의 러시아, 이란의 이슬람 율법학자들 혹은 김정은 독재의 공격성을 참아주지 못할 이유가 무엇인가. 그들은 큰 정부 사회주의 세계관에 전념한다. 왜 그들에게 인색하게 굴어야 하는가. 모든 사람들에게 기회를 주는 효과적인 경제정책을 설계하는 능력의 결여는 큰 정부 사회주의자들이 1934년 영화 ‘개미와 베짱이’를 이해하지 못한 데서 유래한다. 이 영화는 인생에 대한 두 가지 다른 접근법을 묘사하는 이솝 우화에 바탕을 두고 있다. 개미들은 따뜻하고 쾌적한 여름철 동안 꾸준히 일하여 닥쳐올 것을 아는 겨울에 대비하여 식량을 비축한다. 베짱이는 모든 힘든 일이 어리석은 시간낭비라고 생각하며 인생을 즐기고 개미들을 놀린다. 큰 정부 사회주의자들은 근로에 대한 베짱이의 멸시를 공유하고 의존과 게으름, 재분배를 장려하는 각종 정책을 지지한다. 만약 독자가 학교에서 공부하여 성공하기를 원하지 않을 경우 큰 정부 사회주의자들이 간단히 학점을 폐지하여 독자가 기분 나쁘지 않도록 할 것이다. 만약 독자가 열심히 일해서 저축을 하면 큰 정부 사회주의자들이 독자의 돈을 가져가 그것을 정부에 의존하는 법을 배운 다른 사람들에게 줄 것이다. 큰 정부 사회주의자 및 ‘라이온 킹’과 베짱이의 이념은 현실 세계에서는 실현이 불가능하다. 그런 이념은 단지 작동하지 않는다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

