[WT논평] Big Government socialism isn’t working (1)

The No. 1 issue for 2022 and 2024 is very simple. Big Government socialism isn’t working.



On issue after issue, and problem after problem, it is clear to most Americans that Big Government socialism simply is not working. To be sure, a recent Scott Rasmussen National Survey found 53% of Americans describe the Biden administration agenda as Big Government socialism.



It is important to tie the continuing failures all around us to the underlying philosophy of Big Government socialism, which simply does not work.



Big Government socialism seeks to control our bodies through vaccination and mask mandates while controlling our minds through radical indoctrination in schools, businesses and government offices.



It isn’t enough to study and get good grades and real knowledge. You must learn the left-wing language and attitude. It isn’t enough to generate a profit as an effective worker. You must learn the official propaganda.



This passion for total control fits the warnings of Aldous Huxley’s “Brave New World,” George Orwell’s “1984” and “Animal Farm,” and Friedrich Hayek’s “The Road to Serfdom.”



We have seen this kind of radical effort to remake society before ― from the Jacobins of the French Revolution, the Russian Communist effort to create the New Soviet Man, and the thought control of Maoist China, which is still underway with President Xi Jinping as the new Mao.



Again and again, radical belief systems have tried to force people into a government-imposed version of reality. The impossibility of the thought processes of Big Government socialism can be best understood through two Walt Disney movies.

큰 정부 사회주의는 작동하지 않는다 (1) 뉴트 깅리치(전 미 하원의장) 2022년과 2024년의 제1 현안은 매우 단순하다. 큰 정부 사회주의는 작동하지 않는다. 모든 현안과 문제마다 큰 정부 사회주의가 단순히 작동하지 않는다는 것이 대다수 미국인들에게 분명하다. 분명히 하건대 최근 스콧 라스무센 전국 여론조사는 미국인들의 53%가 바이든 행정부의 안건을 큰 정부 사회주의로 묘사하는 사실을 발견했다. 우리 주변에서 계속되고 있는 일련의 실패를, 단지 작동하지 않는 큰 정부 사회주의의 바탕 철학과 결부시키는 것이 중요하다. 큰 정부 사회주의는 백신과 마스크 명령을 통해서 우리의 신체를 통제하는 한편 학교, 기업, 정부관서의 급진적인 세뇌를 통해 우리의 마음을 통제하는 길을 모색한다. 공부를 하고 좋은 점수를 받으며 진정한 지식을 얻는 것으로는 충분하지 않다. 독자는 좌익의 언어와 태도를 배울 필요가 있다. 효과적인 근로자로서 이윤을 내는 것으로는 충분하지 않다. 독자는 공공의 선전을 배워야 한다. 완전한 통제에 대한 이러한 열정은, 올더스 헉슬리의 ‘용감한 신세계’, 조지 오웰의 ‘1984년’과 ‘동물농장’, 프리드리히 하이에크의 ‘농노제로 가는 길’이 했던 일련의 경고와 맞아떨어진다. 프랑스혁명의 자코뱅당과 신소비에트인 창조를 위한 소련 공산주의자들의 노력 및 새로운 마오로 등극한 시진핑 주석 체제에서 여전히 진행 중인 마오주의 중국의 사상통제로부터, 사회를 개조하려는 급진적인 이런 종류의 노력을 과거에 보았다. 일련의 급진적인 사상체제가, 정부가 강요하는 형태의 진실 속으로 사람들을 몰아넣으려고 계속 시도했다. 월트 디즈니 영화 2편을 통해서 큰 정부 사회주의 사고과정의 절망적인 고집불통을 가장 잘 이해할 수 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △work:작동하다, 효과 있다 △to be sure:틀림없다 △agenda:안건, 의제 △underlying:근본적인 △effective:효과적인, 사실상의 △serfdom:농노신분, 농노제도

