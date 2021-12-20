[WT논평] The United Nations Human Rights Council (2)

“We recognize that the Human Rights Council is a flawed body,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken diplomatically understated when announcing the administration’s intention to rejoin.



He added: “When it works well, the Human Rights Council shines a spotlight on countries with the worst human rights records and can serve as an important forum for those fighting injustice and tyranny.”



But when has the UNHRC ever worked well? Can you think of one country whose record on human rights has improved thanks to the UNHRC? Does anyone believe that the UNHRC’s occasional resolutions on North Korea keep Kim Jong-un awake at night?



Here’s a clue: At a UNHRC session last month, the North Korean envoy took the stage to accuse Australia of “deep-rooted racism, racial discrimination, and xenophobia.”



Mr. Blinken said he believes that “the best way to improve the Council is to engage.” But the Obama administration, in which he served, spent eight years engaging with the UNHRC to no effect.



And, again, why not at least demand a few fundamental reforms in exchange for American participation?



I understand President Biden’s desire to shore up the international order which, not so long ago, could be characterized as liberal and based on equitable rules. But a growing number of the organizations that give the international order structure and substance are now dominated by despots.



That has increased the peril to the world’s health, while both distorting and eroding the very concept of human rights.



Must we continue funding these organizations? Should we consider establishing alternatives? Are we not able to disabuse ourselves of the notion that American engagement alone will transform them?

유엔 인권위원회 (2) 클리퍼드 D 메이(민주수호재단 총재) 앤터니 블링컨 국무장관은 미국 행정부의 재가입 의사를 발표할 때 “우리는 (유엔)인권위원회(UNHRC)가 결함 있는 기구라는 것을 인식하고 있다”고 외교적으로 축소해서 말했다. 그는 다음과 같이 덧붙였다. “잘 작동할 때 UNHRC는 최악의 인권 기록을 가진 나라들을 조명하고 부정과 독재에 맞서 싸우는 나라들을 위한 중요한 토론의 광장 구실을 할 수 있다.” 그러나 UNHRC가 한 번이라도 잘 작동한 적이 있었던가. UNHRC 덕분에 인권 기록이 개선된 나라를 하나라도 생각할 수 있는가. UNHRC의 간헐적인 대북 결의가 밤에 김정은( 국무위원장)이 잠을 못 이루도록 만든다고 믿을 사람이 있는가. 다음에 단서가 있다. 지난달 개최된 UNHRC 회의에서 북한 특사는 단상에 올라가 호주의 “뿌리 깊은 인종주의와 인종차별 및 외국인혐오”를 비난했다. 블링컨은 “위원회를 개선하는 최선의 길은 포용하는 것”이라고 믿는다고 말했다. 그러나 그가 재직했던 오바마 행정부는 아무런 효과 없이 UNHRC를 포용하면서 8년을 보냈다. 그리고 다시 미국이 참여하는 교환조건으로 적어도 몇 가지 근본적인 개혁을 요구하지 않는 이유가 무엇인가. 멀지 않은 과거에 자유민주적인 특성을 지니고 공정한 규칙에 기초를 두었다고 볼 수 있는 국제질서를 강화하려는 바이든 대통령의 바람을 필자는 이해한다. 그러나 국제질서에 골격과 본질을 제공하는 기구들이 지금 독재자들에게 지배당하는 경우가 늘어나고 있다. 그런 상황이 세계의 건강을 더 큰 위험에 빠뜨리는 한편 인권이란 개념 자체를 왜곡할 뿐만 아니라 잠식하고 있다. 미국은 이런 기구들에 대한 자금 지원을 계속해야 하는가. 대안 기구 설치를 고려해야 할 것인가. 미국의 포용만으로 그런 기구들을 변형시킬 것이라는 관념에서 벗어날 수 없는 것일까. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]