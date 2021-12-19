[WT논평] The United Nations Human Rights Council (1)

Let’s move on to the United Nations Human Rights Council, from which President Trump withdrew in 2018. The UNHRC was founded in 2006 to replace the U.N. Human Rights Commission which had become a mutual admiration society for human rights violators. Membership had its privileges: immunity from criticism. The council was supposed to be an improvement over the commission. It turned out to be a clone instead.



The Peoples Republic of China was among the states voted onto the UNHRC by the U.N. General Assembly last fall, despite evidence of genocide against the Uyghurs, the Turkic Muslim people of Xinjiang.



Other current members include Russia, whose leading opposition figure, having survived an assassination attempt, is now in prison; Venezuela, an oil-rich country, millions of whose impoverished citizens have fled; Cuba, responsible for much of the suffering in Venezuela; and Pakistan where dwindling religious minorities (e.g. Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, and Ahmadi Muslims) suffer oppression.



It would be bad enough if the UNHRC were merely turning a blind eye to the abuses of its members. Among the other transgressions that have received little media or diplomatic attention.



Emma Reilly, a professional staffer at the UNHRC, became aware that the names of individuals planning to testify about Beijing’s human rights violations were being secretly passed along to the Chinese delegation, so that they and their families could be threatened, intimidated and perhaps eliminated.



She reported this practice to U.N. authorities. They responded by saying they would never do such a thing, and besides they’ve stopped. And they’ve been attempting to fire her, despite the whistleblower protections the U.N. has on its books.

유엔 인권위원회 (1) 클리퍼드 D 메이(민주수호재단 총재) 트럼프 대통령이 2018년에 탈퇴한 유엔 인권위원회(UNHRC)로 가보자. 이 위원회는 인권을 침해하는 자들이 서로 존경해 주는 모임으로 변한 인권이사회를 대체하기 위해서 2006년에 창설되었다. 이 기구의 회원직은 비판을 면제받는 특권이었다. 위원회는 이사회보다 개선될 것으로 예상되었다. 대신에 그것은 복제인 것으로 드러났다. 신장의 터키계 무슬림인 위구르족을 집단학살한 증거에도 불구하고 지난가을 유엔총회가 인권위원회 회원국으로 표결한 나라들 가운데는 중화인민공화국이 포함되어 있었다. 현재 다른 회원국들 가운데는 야당지도자가 암살 기도에서 살아남아 현재 감옥에 수감 중인 러시아가 포함되어 있다. 석유 부국으로 수백만 명의 가난한 시민들이 국외로 탈출한 베네수엘라도 포함된다. 쿠바는 베네수엘라인들이 겪는 고통의 많은 부분에 책임이 있다. 그리고 파키스탄에서는 예를 들어 힌두교도, 시크교도, 기독교도, 아마디 무슬림처럼 줄어드는 소수파 종교집단들이 압제에 시달리고 있다. 만약 UNHRC가 회원국들의 인권탄압을 그냥 외면하고 있다면 그것은 충분히 나쁘다. 언론이나 외교적 관심을 별로 끌지 못하는 다른 범죄행위들도 있다. UNHRC의 전문가 직원인 에마 라일리는 베이징의 인권 침해에 관해 증언할 계획인 개인들의 명단이 비밀리에 중국 대표단에 전달되고 있어 그들과 가족들이 위협이나 협박 및 어쩌면 제거를 당할 수 있다는 사실을 알게 되었다. 그녀는 이런 행위를 유엔 당국자들에게 통보했다. 그들은 자기네가 그런 일을 절대 하지 않을 뿐만 아니라 그런 행위를 중단했다는 말로 응수했다. 그리고 내부고발자를 보호하는 유엔의 규정에도 불구하고 그들은 그녀를 해고하려고 시도했다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

