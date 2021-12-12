[WT논평] To declare an end to the Korean War (1)

Despite North Korea’s ongoing nuclear weapons buildup and provocations, South Korean President Moon Jae-in is trying to convince the United States to declare an end to the Korean War. While the 1950-53 war seems a relic of the past, North Korea today poses a very real security threat.



In his waning months in office, President Moon is increasingly desperate to jump-start dialogue with the recalcitrant Kim regime and secure his legacy as a peacemaker on the Korean Peninsula.



President Biden should reject Mr. Moon’s entreaties while continuing to highlight the importance of the bilateral alliance to deter North Korean adventurism.



Hampered by international sanctions from offering economic largesse to the North, Mr. Moon resurrected his peace proposal during a speech to the United Nations in September.



He asserted that a declaration ending the Korean War would create “a new order of ‘reconciliation and cooperation’ on the Korean Peninsula [and] make irreversible progress in denuclearization.”



The Biden administration quietly rebuffed Seoul’s entreaties but was forced to disagree publicly after South Korean officials repeatedly announced Washington was on board and on the cusp of releasing a joint peace document.



The U.S. correctly recognizes that a peace declaration should not be made as an upfront inducement simply to get Pyongyang back to the table. Any such declaration must come as part of a comprehensive denuclearization agreement.



North Korean officials quickly rejected Mr. Moon’s peace proposal as interesting but premature. Before considering Seoul’s conciliatory offering, Pyongyang demands significant concessions, including ending allied military exercises, reducing U.S. forces in South Korea and removing international sanctions.

한국전쟁의 종전선언 (1) 브루스 클링너(헤리티지재단 연구원) 북한의 계속되는 핵무기 구축과 일련의 도발에도 불구하고 한국 대통령 문재인은 한국전쟁의 종전을 선언하도록 미국을 설득하려고 노력 중이다. 1950년부터 1953년에 걸친 한국전쟁은 과거의 유물로 보이지만 오늘날 북한은 매우 심각한 안보 위협을 가하고 있다. 문 대통령은 다루기 힘든 김정일 정권과의 대화에 시동을 걸고 한반도의 평화수립자로서의 자기 유산을 확보하려는 마음이 줄어드는 임기 몇 달 동안 점점 더 간절해지고 있다. 바이든 대통령은 북한의 모험적인 행동을 저지하기 위해 양국의 동맹이 중요하다는 점을 계속 강조하는 가운데 문의 간청을 거부해야 한다. 국제적인 각종 제재로 인해 북한에 대한 퍼주기식 경제지원을 방해받고 있는 문은 9월의 유엔 연설에서 자신의 평화 제안을 되살렸다. 그는 한국전쟁의 종전 선언이 “한반도에서 ‘화해 및 협력’의 새 질서를” 창출하고 “비핵화의 돌이킬 수 없는 진전을 만들 것”이라고 주장했다. 바이든 행정부는 서울의 잇단 간청에 조용히 퇴짜를 놓았으나 워싱턴이 공동 평화 문서에 동의하여 이를 발표하기 직전이라는 한국 정부 관리들의 거듭된 발표 뒤 그에 동의하지 않는다는 입장을 어쩔 수 없이 공개적으로 표명했다. 단순히 평양을 대화에 복귀시키기 위한 선불식 유인책으로 평화 선언이 이루어져서는 안 된다는 점을 미국이 인식하는 것은 옳다. 그런 모든 선언은 포괄적인 비핵화 합의의 일환이 되어야 한다. 북한 관리들은 문의 평화 제안이 흥미롭지만 시기상조라며 재빨리 거부했다. 서울의 화해 제의를 고려하기에 앞서 평양은 연합 군사훈련의 중지, 주한 미군의 감축, 국제적인 각종 제재의 제거를 포함하는 일련의 중요한 양보를 요구한다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

