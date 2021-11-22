[WT논평] China has taken over the world (1)

We’re told all-too-often that China has taken over the world - or at least, it’s poised to.



Indeed, a 2002 UBS survey found that 57% of global investors predicted China will replace the U.S. as the world’s biggest superpower by 2030.



From Donald Trump to Donald Tusk, an underlying sense of anxiety and resignation over China’s displacement of Western power has bubbled under the surface of policymaking for decades.



China isn’t going to do quite as well as it may seem, post-pandemic. Sure, it had an enviable bounce back from pandemic-related contractions in the first quarter of 2020.



But, more importantly, there was no corresponding return in their birth rate. If they’re going to succeed as the pre-eminent world power, that’s a serious hurdle to overcome.



Data released by China’s Ministry of Public Security on Feb. 10 indicated a 15% decline in births last year. The dip is, in part, a reflection of the lasting legacies of tight fertility controls largely loosened in 2015 and the hardline coronavirus restrictions.



Back then, at the risk of losing government homes or jobs, women were forcibly sterilized. Traditional values that favored male children led to the mass abandonment or infanticide of female babies.



Hundred of millions of forced abortions were performed, sometimes over eight months into pregnancy. The traditional priority placed on bearing more children to ensure care for the elderly was vastly compromised.



A 2007 study even found significant links between the gender-ratio imbalance for young adults and male crime rates. In a survey by the Chinese website Sina.com, only 1-in-3 people indicated that they’d have a second child upon the easing of restrictions in 2015.

중국이 세계를 장악하다 (1) 조지아 L 길홀리(칼럼니스트) 중국이 세계를 장악했거나 아니면 적어도 장악할 위치에 있다는 말을 우리는 너무 자주 듣는다. 사실 2002년도 UBS 조사는 세계 투자자들의 57%가 중국이 2030년이면 미국 대신 세계 최대 초강대국이 될 것으로 예측한다는 사실을 발견했다. 도널드 트럼프부터 도널드 투스크까지, 중국의 서방 권력 대체에 대한 불안감과 체념이 의식의 밑바탕에 깔린 채 수십년 동안 정책 수립의 수면 아래로 차올랐다. 중국은 코로나19 대유행 이후에, 겉보기처럼 잘하지 못할 것이다. 중국이 대유행 관련 위축으로부터 2020년 1분기에 부러울 만큼 회복한 것은 분명하다. 그러나 중국이 출산율 면에서 상응하는 회복을 못한 점이 중요하다. 중국이 세계 으뜸 강대국 자리를 계승하려면 이는 극복해야 할 심각한 장애다. 중국 공안부가 2월10일 발표한 자료는 작년 출산율이 15% 내려간 것을 보여주었다. 하락은 주로 2015년에 완화하기까지 지속된 엄한 산아제한 유산과 강경한 코로나바이러스 억제 대책이 부분적으로 반영된 결과다. 당시에는 정부 제공 주택이나 일자리를 잃을 위험부담 때문에 여자들이 강제로 불임수술을 받았다. 남자 아이를 선호하는 전통 가치관이 여자 아기들의 대규모 유기 혹은 유아 살해로 이어졌다. 수억 건의 낙태가 강제 시행되었고 때로는 임신 8개월이 지난 경우도 있었다. 노인 봉양을 보장하기 위해 다산을 중시했던 전통은 크게 훼손되었다. 2007년의 한 연구는 심지어 젊은 성인들의 성비 불균형과 남성 범죄 발생률 사이의 상당한 관계를 발견했다. 중국의 웹사이트 시나닷컴이 실시한 조사에서는 2015년 규제완화 이후 두 번째 자녀를 가졌다고 밝힌 사람은 3명 중 겨우 1명뿐이었다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

