[WT논평] The effectiveness of all three COVID-19 vaccines

A new study of veterans’ medical histories published in the journal Science finds that the effectiveness of all three COVID-19 vaccines available in America dramatically dropped as the months wore on - by double-digit levels, in fact. The vaccinations are hardly as effective as billed.



Researchers looked through the medical records of 800,000 or so U.S. veterans and discovered that in March, at a time when the delta variant was being bandied about as the next and biggest threat to citizens’ health and safety, both in America and around the world, that the vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, and Johnson &Johnson were about the same in preventative powers - meaning, they were all about equal in their ability to stop COVID-19 infections.



Fast-forward six months. The vaccines lost their effectiveness. According to the findings - that is, according to the science - between March and September the two-dose Moderna fell in effectiveness from 89% to 58%. The Pfizer/BioNTech two-dose fell in effectiveness from 87% to 45%. The single-dose Johnson &Johnson fell in effectiveness from 86% to 13%.



Factor in natural immunity and a case could be made these vaccines are nearly worthless. “The three vaccines held up better in their ability to prevent COVID-19 deaths, but by July - as the Delta variant began to drive a three-month surge of infections and deaths - the shots’ effectiveness on that score also revealed wide gaps,” The Los Angeles Times wrote.



The journal Science reported that the CDC found “protection against hospitalization and death remained high.” But then again, the journal wrote, citing the CDC’s three studies, “Breakthrough infections, illness, hospitalizations and deaths have since continued to emerge in vaccine recipients.”

3개 코로나19 백신 모두의 효과 체릴 K 첨리(칼럼니스트) 학술지인 사이언스에 발표된 재향군인들의 의료 이력에 관한 새로운 연구는 미국에서 입수 가능한 3개의 코로나19 백신의 효과가 몇 달이 지나는 동안 모두 급격히 떨어진 사실을 발견했다. 사실상 두 자릿수 단위로 떨어졌다. 백신들의 효과가 홍보된 수준을 거의 따라가지 못했다. 연구자들은 미국 재향군인 80만명가량의 의료기록을 면밀히 검토한 후, 델타 변이가 미국 및 전 세계적으로 시민들의 건강 및 안전을 위협하는 다음 번 최대 요인으로 사람들의 입에 오르내리고 있던 시기인 3월에 모더나, 화이자·바이오엔텍, 존슨앤드존슨의 백신 예방능력이 거의 같다는 사실을 발견했다. 이는 백신들이 코로나19 감염을 방지하는 능력이 거의 같다는 것을 의미한다. 6개월을 빨리 지나가보자. 백신들이 효과를 잃었다. 발견된 사실에 따르면 즉 과학에 따르면 3월과 9월 사이에 2회 투여하는 모더나는 효과가 89%에서 58%로 떨어졌다. 화이자·바이오엔텍의 2회 투여 백신은 효과가 87%에서 45%로 떨어졌다. 1회 투여하는 존슨앤드존슨은 효과가 86%에서 13%로 떨어졌다. 자연면역을 고려할 경우 이 백신들이 거의 무가치하다는 주장을 할 수가 있다. 로스앤젤레스타임스는 이렇게 썼다. “3개 백신들은 코로나19로 인한 사망을 방지하는 능력을 더 잘 유지했으나 델타 변이가 3개월에 걸친 감염 및 사망자 발생을 급증시키기 시작한 7월에는 그 점에 있어서도 주사의 효과 면에서 넓은 격차를 드러냈다.” 학술지 사이언스는 “입원과 사망자 방지 비율이 여전히 높았던 사실을” 질병관리센터가 발견했다고 보도했다. 그러나 이 학술지는 질병관리센터의 3가지 연구를 인용하여 다시 이렇게 썼다. “돌파감염, 질병증상, 입원, 사망은 그 이후 백신 접종자들 가운데서 계속 나타났다.” 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △wear on:흘러가다 △bill:홍보하다, 묘사하다, 알리다

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]