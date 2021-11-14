[WT논평] To resume a dialogue between the two Koreas (1)

An end-of-war declaration dealing with the Korean Peninsula would be a powerful message from the U.S. to North Korea. It would also confirm that the U.S. is in sync with South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s efforts to resume a dialogue between the two Koreas and the U.S. and North Korea.



On October 4, North Korea reactivated the cross-border hotline with the South, following Mr. Moon’s September 21 speech at the United Nations that called for a formal declaration ending the war on the Korean Peninsula and movement toward “reconciliation and cooperation.”



This could be the beginning of a substantive and productive inter-Korean dialogue dealing with humanitarian and economic cooperation between the two Koreas.



Moon’s summit with President Joe Biden in May 2021 also dealt with the need to improve inter-Korean relations. And there’s no shortage of humanitarian issues that can be pursued, given the dire economic situation in the North.



The appearance of Covid-19 in February 2019 contributed to the North’s decision to close its border with the outside world, resulting in significant shortages of food and medicine.



In addition to the need for humanitarian cooperation, there are many economic issues that the South could also pursue with the North, like the resumption of tourist visits to Mount Kumgang, reactivating the Kaesong Industrial Complex, and connecting the rail lines between the South and North.



These are just some of the many inter-Korean issues the South could and should pursue directly with the North.



U.S. willingness to enter a dialogue for an end-of-war declaration with South and North Korea, or also to include China, could be the catalyst for a broader conversation with the North.

남북한 간의 대화 재개 (1) 조지프 R 디트라니(전 미 대북협상특사) 한반도를 다루는 종전선언이 미국이 북한에 주는 강력한 메시지가 될 것이다. 그것은 또한 문재인 대통령의 남북한과 북·미 사이의 대화 재개를 위한 노력에 미국이 동조하는 것이 될 것이다. 10월4일 북한은 국경선을 넘는 한국과의 직통전화를 재가동했다. 이는 문 대통령이 9월21일 유엔 연설에서 한반도의 공식적인 종전선언 및 ‘화해와 협력’으로 가는 조치를 촉구한 뒤를 이어 나온 조치이다. 이것은 남북한 사이의 인도적 협력과 경제적 협력을 다루는 실질적이고 생산적인 남북대화의 시작이 될 수 있다. 2021년 5월 문 대통령과 조 바이든 대통령의 한·미 정상회담 또한 남북관계 개선의 필요성을 다루었다. 그리고 북한의 심각한 경제 상황에 비추어 볼 때 추구할 수 있는 인도적 현안들이 부족하지 않다. 2019년 2월 코로나19의 출현은 북한이 바깥 세계와의 국경 폐쇄 결정을 내리는 데 기여했으며, 그 결과 북한 내부에서 식량과 의약품의 대규모 부족 사태가 초래되었다. 인도적인 협력의 필요성에 덧붙여서 한국이 북한과 함께 추구할 수 있는 경제적 현안들이 다수 존재한다. 예를 들면 금강산관광을 재개하고 개성공단을 재가동하며, 남북한 사이의 철도를 연결하는 사업 등이 있다. 이런 협의 대상들은 한국이 북한을 상대로 직접 추구할 수 있고 또한 추구할 필요가 있는 남북한 사이 다수 현안 가운데 단지 일부일 뿐이다. 한반도의 종전선언을 위해서 남북한과 더불어 중국 또한 포함하는 3자 혹은 4자 대화를 개시하겠다는 미국의 의향 표시는 미국이 북한과 앞으로 벌일 수 있는 훨씬 더 광범한 대화를 위한 촉매가 될 수 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

