[WT논평] China’s on-going campaign (2)

Beijing’s attacks on freedom of speech and the press in Hong Kong created a firestorm of international disgust, which only encouraged Beijing to expand the worldwide attack on their critics.



Beijing contends that their 2020 “National Security Law” has extra-territorial “legal” authority to crack down on “criminals” who, for example, “like” a Twitter post critical of Chinese policy.



While the new law was initially directed at Chinese critics of the regime’s Hong Kong policy, many believe it can and will be used against anyone who says or writes anything Beijing finds offensive.



This fear stems from a new law’s Article 38, which gives Chinese security forces the authority to visit similar punishment on anyone who expresses disagreement with Chinese policies.



The language of Article 38 claims jurisdiction in cases arising “outside the region by a person who is not a permanent resident of the region.” Donald C. Clark, a law professor at George Washington University, said “It is asserting extraterritorial jurisdiction over every person on the planet.”



The language of Article 38 is a threat designed to make businessmen, academic experts, and reporters the world over to think twice before criticizing Beijing.



It means, for example, that anyone who has expressed any criticism who later travels to China, Hong Kong any nation prepared to do Beijing’s bidding may be turned over to Beijing for arrest, trial, and imprisoned by the regime for statements made in London, New York, or Washington.



In cases involving critics who have gotten under Xi Jinping’s skin, it means China might ask other countries to arrest and turn one of their own citizens over to his security forces to be tried for their “crimes” in China.

중국이 계속하는 운동 (2) 데이비드 킨(칼럼니스트) 홍콩에서 베이징이 벌이고 있는 언론 및 출판의 자유에 대한 공격은 불같은 국제적 혐오를 촉발했다. 이는 오직 중국을 비판한 사람들에 대한 베이징의 전 세계적인 공격을 확대시켰을 뿐이다. 베이징은 자국의 2020년도 ‘국가보안법’이 예컨대 중국의 정책에 비판적인 트위터 포스트와 ‘같은’ ‘범죄자들’을 엄중하게 단속할 치외법권적인 ‘법적’ 권한을 가졌다고 주장한다. 이 새로운 법이 처음에는 중국 정권의 홍콩 정책을 비판하는 중국인들을 겨냥한 가운데 많은 사람들은 이 법이 베이징이 불쾌하다고 생각하는 내용을 말하거나 쓰는 모든 사람에게 적용될 수 있고 적용될 것으로 생각한다. 이런 공포는 새 법의 제38조에서 유래한다. 이 조항은 중국 공안부가 중국의 각종 정책에 대해 이견을 표시하는 모든 사람들에게 비슷한 처벌을 가할 수 있는 권한을 부여한다. 제38조의 표현은 “그 지역의 영구 거주자가 아닌 사람이 그 지역 밖에서” 일으킨 각종 사건에 대한 관할권을 주장한다. 조지워싱턴대학교의 법학교수인 도널드 C 클라크는 “이 조항은 지구상의 모든 사람에 대한 치외법권적인 관할권을 주장한다”고 말했다. 제38조의 표현은 전 세계의 사업가, 학계 전문가, 기자가 베이징을 비판하기에 앞서 다시 한 번 생각하도록 만들기 위해 고안된 협박이다. 그것이 의미하는 바는 이렇다. 예를 들어서 비판적인 견해를 표현한 어떤 사람이 나중에 중국, 홍콩, 베이징의 명령에 따르는 모든 나라를 여행할 경우 런던, 뉴욕, 혹은 워싱턴에서 한 발언 때문에 신병이 베이징에 넘겨져 중국 정권에 의해서 체포, 재판, 구금을 당할 가능성이 있다. 시진핑을 짜증나게 하는 비판자들이 개입된 사건의 경우 중국이 다른 나라들에게 그 나라 시민 한 사람을 체포하여 중국 공안에 넘겨 중국에서 그들의 ‘범죄’를 재판받도록 하라고 요구할 가능성이 있음을 뜻한다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △firestorm:폭풍처럼 번지는 불 △disgust:혐오감

