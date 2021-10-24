[WT논평] The death of unskilled jobs (1)

COVID-19 is greatly speeding up the death of low-skilled or unskilled jobs. Likewise, the era of physical shopping areas with many thousands of potential customers close together is also rapidly dying due to new technologies and potential pandemics.



In a normal recession, most private workforces get hit more or less equally. Not this time. The global recession induced by governments around the world ― with the argument it was necessary for our health ― have had and will continue to have a disproportionate negative effect on low-income workers and small businesses.



By contrast, few government jobs have been eliminated. Large companies that are in retail/manufacturing/high-tech/communications have been largely spared. Amazon and Walmart have grown and have been allowed to operate. Not so with Mary’s dress shop or Joe’s sporting goods shop, both of which sell the same merchandise as the big-box stores.



The lesson is clear: If you are not well-connected and big enough to hire those who grease the palms of the political class, they will not protect you.



Politicians (particularly Democrats) love to brag about how much they care about the little guy. But their policies often deny the “little guy” opportunity and make them dependent on the politicians for degrading handouts.



For generations, the politicos have done this to inner-city Blacks. But now, the COVID-19 pandemic has given them the opportunity to extend their dependency policies on many lower-income Whites and Hispanics.



The shutdown has forced employers to manage major portions of their staff to work from home.

비숙련 업종의 소멸 (1) 리처드 W 란(세계경제성장연구소 총재) 코로나19가 미숙련 또는 불숙련 일자리의 소멸을 급속도로 가속화하고 있다. 마찬가지로 수많은 잠재 고객들이 밀집하는 실물 쇼핑 상가의 시대 또한 여러 가지 신기술과 잠재적인 감염병 대유행으로 인해서 빠르게 죽어가고 있다. 일반적인 불황 때는 대다수 민간 근로인력이 다소 동등한 타격을 받는다. 이번에는 아니다. 세계 각국 정부가 국민 보건에 필요했다는 주장을 앞세워 유발시킨 세계적 불황은 저임금 근로자들과 소규모 기업들에 불균형적으로 부정적인 영향을 주었고 앞으로도 계속 그럴 것이다. 그에 반해 정부의 일자리는 별로 제거되지 않았다. 소매업, 제조업, 첨단기술, 통신 분야의 대형 회사들은 대체로 해를 입지 않았다. 아마존과 월마트는 성장을 했고 조업이 허용되고 있다. 둘 다 대형 소매업체들과 동일한 상품을 판매하는 메리의 의상점이나 조스포츠용품점은 그렇지 못하다. 교훈은 분명하다. 만약 당신이 좋은 연줄을 쥐고 있고 정치계에 뇌물을 주는 사람을 고용할 정도로 사업 규모가 크지 않을 경우 정치계는 당신을 보호하지 않을 것이다. 정치인들 특히 민주당원들은 자기네가 보통 사람들에게 많은 관심을 기울인다고 떠벌이기를 좋아한다. 그러나 그들의 각종 정책은 ‘보통 사람’의 기회를 부정하고 보통 사람들이 창피한 공짜 지원금을 받기 위해 정치인들에게 의존하도록 만드는 경우가 흔하다. 여러 세대에 걸쳐 정치꾼들은 도심 흑인들에게 이런 짓을 해왔다. 그러나 지금은 코로나19의 대유행이 그들의 여러 가지 의존 정책을 다수의 저소득 백인과 히스패닉계 주민들에게 연장할 기회를 그들에게 제공했다. 직장 폐쇄로 고용주들은 어쩔 수 없이 자기네 직원의 주요 부분이 재택근무를 하도록 관리하고 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

