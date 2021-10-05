Combating climate change does not require the United States and the rest of the world to remain silent about human rights abuses, repressive policies, and the military ambitions of the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitter, China.



The issues that “antagonize” the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) are ones U.S. policymakers should not ignore. China’s human rights abuses, military ambitions, and industrial policy cannot be separated from climate change.



Chinese policymakers know their country is critical to any comprehensive international effort to curb greenhouse gas emissions, and they are trying to use that leverage to advance Chinese interests in other areas.



The reality is that China is now emitting more greenhouse gases than the entire developed world combined. China has previously under-reported its emissions, making it difficult to track its progress on climate targets.



Any policies that fail to account for the global nature of emissions will be meaningless. In a real sense, “climate change” is increasingly an issue of “China change.”



We do not wish to see a new Cold War between China and the United States. However, if China continues to attempt to greenwash its human rights record with empty promises of climate action, the United States should make it clear that we are equally committed to protecting human rights and the planet’s health.



If China does insist on a Cold War, we should remember the values that won the last Cold War - a belief in personal freedom, private property, consumer choice, and free enterprise.



We must make it unmistakable clear to China that we will not sacrifice our commitment to human rights as we work to combat climate change.

기후변화와의 싸움 존 하트(칼럼니스트) 미국과 여타 세계는 기후변화와의 싸움 때문에 세계 최대의 온실가스 배출국인 중국의 인권탄압, 압제적인 정책, 군사 야망에 대해 계속 침묵할 필요가 없다. 중국 공산당의 ‘적대감을 불러일으키는’ 여러 현안을 미국 정책 수립자들이 외면해서는 안 된다. 중국의 인권탄압, 군사적 야망, 산업정책은 기후변화와 분리될 수 없다. 중국의 정책 수립자들은 자기네 나라가, 온실가스 배출을 억제하기 위한 모든 포괄적인 국제적 노력에 중요하다는 사실을 알고 있으며, 그들은 다른 여러 영역에서 중국의 이익을 증진시키기 위해서 그것을 지렛대로 사용하려고 애쓰고 있다. 현재 중국이 선진 세계 전체를 합친 것보다 더 많은 온실가스를 배출하고 있는 것이 현실이다. 중국은 과거에 자국의 온실가스 배출량을 적게 신고하여 중국의 기후 목표 추진 상황의 추적을 어렵게 만들었다. 온실가스 배출의 세계적 성격을 설명하지 못하는 모든 정책은 무의미해질 것이다. 현실적인 의미에서 ‘기후변화’는 점점 더 ‘중국변화’의 문제가 되어가고 있다. 우리는 중국과 미국 사이의 새로운 냉전을 보기를 원하지 않는다. 그러나 만약 중국이 기후 대책에 관한 공허한 약속으로 자국의 인권 기록을 계속 위장하려고 시도할 경우 미국은 우리가 인권과 행성의 건강을 동등하게 보호하는 데 전념하고 있다는 점을 분명히 밝혀야 한다. 만약 중국이 냉전을 고집할 경우 우리는 우리가 지난번 냉전에서 승리하도록 만든 가치, 즉 개인의 자유, 사유재산, 소비자 선택, 자유 기업에 대한 믿음을 기억할 필요가 있다. 우리는 기후변화와 싸우는 일을 함에 있어서 인권에 대한 헌신을 희생시키지 않으리란 것을 중국에 오해의 여지가 없도록 분명히 밝힐 필요가 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △antagonize:적대감을 불러일으키다 △underreport:적게 신고하다 △thereof:(앞에 언급된) 그것의 △greenwash:위장 친환경, 부정한 돈을 세탁하다

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]