[WT논평] The Red Dragon’s fire-breathing economy (1)

The same folks who helped bring you COVID-19 are now claiming they’re going to be carbon neutral by 2060. Anyone can hear the speech by President Biden warning the nation that American leadership on climate policy is key to winning our competition with China.



The Red Dragon’s fire-breathing economy is powered by coal. Nobody should expect that to change. China’s sudden interest in climate policy is a trap Mr. Biden, and his climate profiteers are more than willing to fall into.



China accounts for a whopping 28 percent of the world’s carbon emissions. More than 100 coal-fired power plants under construction will add approximately 247 gigawatts of coal power to its grid over the next few years.



That’s nearly six times Germany’s entire coal-fired capacity. According to a Climate Action Tracker analysis, all that power amounts to as much as 14.7 billion tons of carbon dioxide every year. Their stated goal of the eco-scheme of carbon neutrality is nonsense.



China’s recently announced carbon-trading marketplace, created literally out of thin air, is intentionally focused on its own companies, which the communist government increasingly regulates.



Starting with the world’s dirtiest power sector and later expected to expand into metals, chemicals, and aviation, the Chinese government will claim emissions reductions that will lack credibility like so much else out of the communist regime.



Even many environmental groups like Greenpeace are skeptical. They should be. The notion of carbon trading is based on dubious estimates and fungible reporting.



It’s primed for manipulation by companies and governments wanting to project a perception of environmental sustainability but may, in practice, be doing little to reduce emissions.

붉은 용의 위협적인 경제 (1) 톰 바슬(포덤대학교 교수) 코로나 19를 당신에게 가져오는 것을 도왔던 사람들이 지금 탄소중립을 2060년까지 실현하겠다고 주장하고 있다. 중국과의 경쟁에서 미국이 이기는 데는 기후정책에 대한 미국의 지도력이 핵심이라고 국민들에게 경고하는 바이든 대통령의 연설을 누구나 들을 수 있다. 붉은 용의 위협적인 경제는 석탄을 동력으로 삼고 있다. 그것이 변할 것이라고 그 누구도 기대해서는 안 된다. 중국이 갑작스레 기후정책에 관심을 보이는 것은 바이든과 기후를 이용하여 부당 이득을 취하려는 그의 지지자들이 기꺼이 뛰어들려고 하는 함정이다. 중국은 세계 탄소 방출량의 엄청난 몫인 28%를 차지한다. 현재 건설 중인 100개 이상의 석탄 화력발전소는 앞으로 몇 년 동안 중국의 전력 공급망에 석탄으로 발전한 대략 247기가와트의 전기를 추가할 것이다. 그것은 독일 전체의 석탄 화력발전 능력의 6배에 가깝다. 기후행동추적(Climate Action Tracker)의 분석에 따르면, 그 모든 전력은 매년 최고 147억t의 이산화탄소에 해당된다. 그들이 공언한 탄소중립의 생태계획 목표는 헛소리다. 중국이 최근 발표한 탄소거래 시장은 난데없이 만들어진 것인데, 공산정부가 규제를 점점 강화하는 자국 회사에 초점을 둔다는 뜻을 지니고 있다. 세계에서 가장 불결한 전력부문을 시작으로 나중에는 금속, 화학, 항공으로의 확장을 기대한 중국 정부는 중국 공산주의 정권이 내놓는 다른 대부분의 것과 마찬가지로 신빙성이 없을 것이다. 그린피스 같은 다수의 환경단체들조차도 회의적이다. 그래야 마땅하다. 탄소거래 개념은 불확실한 추산과 대체 가능한 보고에 바탕을 둔다. 그것은 환경의 지속 가능성에 대한 인식을 보여주기를 원하지만 아마도 실상은 탄소 배출 축소를 위해 하는 일이 별로 없는 기업들과 정부들이 조작하기에 딱 좋다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

