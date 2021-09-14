[WT논평] The world’s most urgent problem (2)

Simply put, halting meat consumption in the United States completely would not make a slight difference in the climate.



Nor should you feel that eating that ultra-processed veggie burger is actually making a difference for the environment. (Nor are the chemicals used to make it a healthy addition to your body.)



The main complaint environmentalists have on eating meat is animals emit methane gas. Methane gas is 80 times more potent than carbon as a greenhouse gas. On the surface, that is concerning. But that figure doesn’t tell the whole story.



Methane stays in the atmosphere for up to 12 years. Carbon dioxide, on the other hand, stays in the atmosphere for up to 200 years. Of all the greenhouse gases emitted in the United States, 10 percent is methane, and 80 percent is carbon dioxide.



Animals are also not the only source of methane. Food waste is a major emitter of methane. The United States Department of Agriculture estimates that between 30 and 40 percent of all food produced is wasted in the U.S.



The World Wildlife Fund estimates that between 6 and 8 percent of all human-caused greenhouse gas emissions can be traced to food waste.



Ensuring that everything on the plate is eaten would be a more effective emissions-reduction strategy than wringing your hands over what’s on the menu.



Environmentalists often say time is running out to stop humanity from inflicting irreversible damage on the planet. If they truly believed this, targeting meat is a head-scratching strategy.



Electricity generation is responsible for a quarter of all emissions, but most environmentalists oppose expanding carbon-neutral nuclear energy.

세계의 가장 긴급한 문제 (2) 윌 코긴(소비자 자유센터 상무이사) 간단히 말해서 미국 내의 완전한 육류 소비 중단은 기후를 조금이라도 변화시키지 못할 것이다. 독자는 극도로 가공된 콩 단백질 버거가 환경을 실질적으로 변화시킨다고 생각해서는 안 된다. (그것을 만드는 데 사용되는 각종 화학물질이 인체의 건강에 좋은 첨가물 또한 아니다.) 육류 소비에 대한 환경보호주의자들의 불만의 주된 원인은 동물들이 메탄가스를 방출하는 것이다. 메탄은 온실가스 효과가 탄소보다 80배 강하다. 지표면에서는 그것이 우려대상이다. 그러나 그 수치는 전체 이야기를 말하는 것이 아니다. 메탄은 대기 속에서 최장 12년 동안 머문다. 반면에 이산화탄소는 대기 속에서 최장 200년 동안 머문다. 미국에서 방출되는 모든 온실가스 가운데서 메탄은 10%이며 탄산가스가 80%다. 동물들은 또한 메탄가스의 유일한 원천이 아니다. 음식물 쓰레기가 메탄의 주요 방출원이다. 미국 농무부는 미국 내에서 생산되는 전체 식료품 가운데서 30% 내지 40%가 쓰레기통에 버려지는 것으로 추산한다. 인간이 만드는 온실가스 전체 방출량의 6% 내지 8%는 음식물 쓰레기에서 원인을 찾을 수 있는 것으로 세계야생동물기금은 추정한다. 접시 위의 모든 음식물을 확실하게 먹어치우는 것이 식단을 놓고 손을 쥐어짜며 고민하는 것보다 온실가스 방출량 감축의 보다 효과적인 전략이 될 것이다. 인간이 행성에 돌이킬 수 없는 손상을 가하는 것을 중단시킬 수 있는 시간이 급속히 줄어들고 있다고 환경보호주의자들은 종종 말한다. 그들이 이것을 진정으로 믿는다면 육류를 표적으로 삼는 것은 난처한 전략이다. 모든 온실가스 방출량의 4분의 1을 발전이 차지하지만 대다수의 환경보호주의자들은 탄소중립적인 핵에너지 확대에는 반대한다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

