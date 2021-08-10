[WT논평] Apple, one of the “woke” corporations (2)

Yet, Mr. Cook continually pushed back against Congress, lobbying to weaken a bill it was crafting preventing U.S. companies from using slave labor in China.



Last December, in a separate report, the Tech Transparency Project found one of Apple’s most well-known iPhone suppliers was using forced Uyghur labor in its factories.



China became a key component in Apple’s supply chain in the 1990s and early 2000s because of the country’s vast number of low-cost laborers.



Apple seems willing to overlook China’s on-going human rights violations in order to have access to this cost-effective manufacturing base and the country’s 1.4 billion consumers.



Apple has a history of cowering to the CCP. Wired reported that “Apple began hiding the Taiwan flag from users in Hong Kong and Macau,” reinforcing the CCP’s “One-China” policy. Additionally, Apple told some of its television producers to avoid portraying China in a negative light in their productions, as to not anger the CCP, BuzzFeed News detailed.



Moreover, to comply with CCP, Apple began storing Chinese iCloud accounts in China, “making it easier for the government to potentially obtain information on its citizens,” Wired reported.



Yet, Apple wants Americans to believe it’s woke, virtuous and promotes a just world for everybody.



Mr. Cook issued a statement, saying the company would donate to groups like the Equal Justice Initiative, “which challenge racial injustice and mass incarceration.” How bitterly hypocritical.



Until Apple disavows the totalitarian CCP and stops using suppliers that rely on slave labor, Mr. Cook’s lectures to the American public amount to nothing but garbage.

“깨” 기업들 가운데 하나인 애플 (2) 켈리 새들러(칼럼니스트) 그러나 쿡은 미국 회사들이 중국 내의 노예 노동 사용을 방지하도록 만든 법안을 약화시키기 위해서 로비를 벌이며 미국 의회에 계속 반대했다. 지난 12월 별도의 보고서에서 테크 트랜스패런시 프로젝트는 애플의 가장 유명한 아이폰 공급자 가운데 하나가 자사의 여러 공장 내에서 위구르 노동자들을 강제로 이용하고 있는 사실을 발견했다. 중국의 숫자가 방대한 저임금 노동자들로 인해서 중국은 1990년대와 2000년대 초에 애플 공급체인 내의 핵심 구성요소가 되었다. 애플은 이 비용 효율적인 제조 기반 및 이 나라의 14억 소비자들을 이용하기 위해서 중국이 계속하고 있는 인권 침해를 기꺼이 못 본 체하는 듯이 보인다. 애플은 겁을 먹고 중국공산당에 몸을 숙인 역사가 있다. 와이어드는 중국공산당의 “하나의 중국” 정책을 강화해 주기 위해서 “애플이 홍콩 및 마카오 사용자들로부터 대만 국기를 숨기기 시작했다”고 전했다. 그에 덧붙여 애플은 중국공산당의 화를 돋우지 않도록, 자사의 일부 TV 제작자들이 자기네 제작물 안에서 중국을 부정적인 시각으로 묘사하는 것을 피하라고 통보했다고 버즈피드 뉴스가 상세히 보도했다. 뿐만 아니라, 중국공산당에 따르기 위해 애플은 중국 내에서는 중국의 아이클라우드 계정을 저장하기 시작하여 “중국 정부가 자국 시민들에 관한 잠재적인 정보 입수를 더욱 쉽게 만들었다”고 와이어드는 전했다. 그러나 애플은 자사가 깨어 있고 도덕적이며 만인을 위한 공정한 세상을 장려하는 기업이라고 미국인들이 믿기를 원한다. 쿡은 애플이 이퀄 저스티스 이니셔티브 같은 단체에 기부하여 “인종적인 부정의 및 대규모 감금에 도전할” 것이라고 말한다. 대단한 위선이다. 애플이 독재적인 중국공산당을 거부하고 노예 노동에 의존하는 공급자 사용을 중단할 때까지 미국 대중을 상대로 한 쿡의 강연은 쓰레기와 다를 바 없다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

