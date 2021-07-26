[WT논평] The latest really bad idea (1)

The latest really bad idea is for a global minimum corporate tax rate. It will take away much of the right of people in sovereign countries to decide on their own tax structure and rates.



Government spending and taxing as a percentage of national income is already much higher in most countries than that which would maximize job growth and national income, and a global minimum corporate rate will only make matters worse.



Corporate income taxes are one of the most destructive forms of taxation, in that they fall on productive inputs of capital and labor rather than consumption, as less harmful taxes do.



Global minimum tax rates destroy tax competition that helps check the irresponsibility of governments and bully small jurisdictions into adopting tax policies that are not in their citizens’ interest.



Unlike the average citizen, the leaders of multinational companies are well-aware that the “corporation” does not actually pay the tax; it is only a tax collector while the real tax is mostly paid by their workers in the form of lower wages.



A number of small countries do not have corporate taxes or, if they do, they are at a very low rate. The high-tax-rate countries shout “unfair tax competition” because multinational corporations set up legal homes in these low-tax jurisdictions.



For a small country without natural resources and limited tourist potential, becoming a tax efficient jurisdiction is a way of attracting financial businesses and corporate offices that will employ its citizens at good wages.



Large, high-tax countries like France, have no morality when they implicitly argue it is just fine to crush the ability of poor people-in the Caribbean and elsewhere-to have good-paying jobs.

가장 최근의 참으로 나쁜 아이디어 (1) 리처드 W 란(세계경제성장연구소 총재) 가장 최근의 참으로 나쁜 아이디어는 세계 최소법인세율이다. 이 세금은 주권국가에서 세금 구조 및 세율에 대한 국민 결정권의 많은 부분을 축소시킬 것이다. 국가 수입 대비 정부 지출 및 과세는 대부분의 나라에서 일자리 성장과 국가 수입을 최대화하는 수준보다 이미 훨씬 더 높다. 그리고 세계 최소 법인세는 단지 상황을 더욱 악화시킬 것이다. 법인소득세는, 덜 해로운 각종 세금이 그렇듯이 소비보다는 자본 및 노동의 생산적인 투입에 부과되기 때문에 가장 파괴적인 과세 형태 가운데 하나다. 세계 최소 세율은 여러 정부의 무책임 억제를 돕는 세금 경쟁을 파괴하고, 자국 시민의 이익에 부합하지 않는 세금 정책을 채택하도록 약소국들을 협박한다. 평균적인 시민과 달리 다국적 기업들의 지도자들은 ‘법인’이 실제로 세금을 지불하지 않는다는 사실을 잘 알고 있다. 법인은 단지 세금 징수자에 불과한 반면 법인의 노동자들이 저임금 형태로 진정한 세금의 대부분을 지불한다. 약소국들의 다수에는 법인세가 없거나 혹은 있다고 해도 세율이 매우 낮다. 다국적 기업들이 이런 저세금 국가에 법적인 본거지를 마련하기 때문에 고세율 국가들은 ‘불공정한 세금 경쟁’이라고 소리친다. 천연자원이 없고 관광 잠재력이 제한된 약소국으로서는 세금 효율적인 나라가 되는 것이, 좋은 임금으로 자국 시민들을 고용하게 되는 금융기업들과 법인 사무소를 끌어들이는 방법이다. 프랑스처럼 세금이 높은 대국들은 카리브 해와 여타지역에 사는 가난한 국민들이 급료가 좋은 일자리를 보유하는 능력을 짓밟는 것이 그냥 괜찮다는 도덕성이 완전히 결여된 주장을 암암리에 한다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △take away:제거하다, 치우다, 줄이다 △as a percentage of-:-의 비율로 △fall on-:-에게 떨어지다 △jurisdiction:관할구역 △crush:짓밟다, 으스러뜨리다

