[WT논평] Apologies are scarce these days

Apologies are scarce these days and, evidently, China can’t spare one for its role in unleashing the coronavirus pandemic upon the world.



Instead of regrets, the Asian authoritarians have issued plans to build a new string of bio labs. China’s doubling down on the kind of bioscience that may have leaked the deadly virus is dreadful news.



Strengthened legal protections provided by a new biosecurity law have reportedly opened the way for China to intensify its study of infectious diseases.



Planned are 88 biosafety level-3 laboratories and, ominously, three level-4 labs ― featuring the same biocontainment protocols suspected of failing to control the COVID-19 virus that has killed more than 3 million worldwide.



Proof of the deadly virus’ origin remains inconclusive, but China’s refusal to allow World Health Organization investigators open access to the Wuhan virology laboratory near COVID-19 ground zero strongly suggests a cover-up.



Suspicion has its place, and there is every reason to be wary of a nation that refuses to shed light on its role in spreading human suffering, whether inadvertently or otherwise. China poses a stiff challenge.



The coronavirus has claimed more American lives than World War I, World War II and the Korean War combined. Whether death was unleashed by accident or intent, Beijing has demonstrated little regret.



Perhaps mindful of the adage that “the best defense is a good offense,” China is instead doubling down on potentially virulent bioscience. Mr. Biden must not fall down on the job of safeguarding Americans from the next pandemic.

요즘은 사과가 드물다 요즘은 사과가 드물며 분명히 중국은 세계적인 코로나바이러스 대유행에서 자국이 했던 역할과 관련하여 사과를 할 수가 없다. 이 아시아의 독재자 집단은 후회하는 대신에 일련의 새로운 생물연구소를 짓는 계획을 발표했다. 치명적인 바이러스를 누출시켰을 가능성이 있는 종류의 생물과학을 중국이 더욱 강화하는 것은 무서운 소식이다. 새로운 생물보안법에 의해 더욱 강력해진 법적인 보호책은 중국이 감염병 연구를 강화하는 길을 연 것으로 알려졌다. 생물안전등급 3 연구소 88개와 불길하게도 등급 4 연구소 3개가 계획되어 있는데, 후자는 전 세계적으로 300만 명 이상의 사망자를 낸 코로나19 바이러스의 통제에 실패한 것으로 의심되는 생화학적 봉쇄 규정과 동일한 특징을 가지고 있다. 치명적인 바이러스의 기원 관련 증거가 여전히 미결 상태로 남아 있으나, 세계보건기구(WHO) 조사원들이 코로나19의 발생 원천 부근에 있는 우한생물연구소에 공개적으로 들어가 조사하는 것에 대한 중국의 거부는 은폐를 강력히 시사한다. 의심이 존재할 여지가 있으며, 부주의로 그랬든 아니든 인류의 고통 확산에 대한 자국의 역할을 해명하기를 거부하는 국가를 경계해야 할 이유는 충분하다. 중국은 심각하게 이의를 제기하고 있다. 코로나바이러스로 죽은 미국인의 수는 제1차 세계대전과 제2차 세계대전 및 6·25전쟁의 전사자를 합친 수보다 많다. 사망자 발생 원인의 사고 혹은 고의성 여부를 떠나 베이징은 후회하는 기색을 별로 보이지 않았다. 중국이 아마도 “훌륭한 공격이 최선의 방어다”라는 격언을 유념하고 있는지는 몰라도 이 나라는 후회하는 대신에 잠재적으로 치명적인 생물과학 연구의 노력을 두 배로 늘리고 있다. 바이든 대통령은 다음 전염병의 세계적인 대유행으로부터 미국인들을 보호하는 일에 무성의해서는 안 된다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △spare: 할애하다, 내어 주다 △unleash: 촉발시키다 △double down: 배가하다, 더 세게 나가다 △biosecurity: 생물보안(동식물의 질병 확산 막는 것) △biosafety: 생물안전(성) △biocontainment: 생화학적 봉쇄 △protocol: 규약, 의전

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]