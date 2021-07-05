There will be hand-wringing about the damage to science’s credibility. This damage is a good thing. Scientists, their theories, their models and their conclusions should have no more credibility than they deserve.



Of more concern is the degradation of science by the twisted incentives of politics, funding and tribalism.



Federal money is at the heart of the WIV COVID-19 story. That February 2020 Lancet letter was drafted and circulated by the EcoHealth Alliance.



Funded by Dr. Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the alliance actually paid for gain-of-function research on coronaviruses at the WIV. Five of the letter’s signers are affiliated with the alliance.



Why has this not been common knowledge? Because the COVID-origin story had already become completely politicized early in 2020. This and the intertwined funding and research turned the lab-origin story into professional kryptonite.



Nicholas Wade states the problem this way, “Government research funds are distributed on the advice of committees of scientific experts drawn from universities. Anyone who rocks the boat by raising awkward political issues runs the risk that their grant will not be renewed and their research career will be ended.”



The political control of funding, the coordinated personal attacks, the ridicule of dissenting research and opinions gets transmogrified into a scientific consensus. The media and the public buy into it.



Honorable or not, scientists are subject to the same self-interest biases as other humans. It would help if reporters recognized this simple truth.

과학이 당신을 속일 수 있다 (2) 데이비드 크로이처(에너지연구소 경제학자) 과학의 신뢰성이 손상된 것을 몹시 안타까워하는 사람들이 있을 것이다. 이런 손상은 좋은 것이다. 과학자들과 그들의 각종 이론, 그들의 모델 및 결론은 응당한 것 이상의 신뢰를 받지 말아야 한다. 정치, 자금지원, 부족주의로 왜곡된 과학의 비하가 더 큰 우려 사항이다. 우한 바이러스연구소 코로나19 이야기의 핵심에는 연방정부의 돈이 있다. 그 2020년 2월 랜시트 편지는 에코헬스 얼라이언스에 의해 작성되고 유포되었다. 파우치 박사의 국립 알레르기 및 전염병 연구소의 자금지원을 받은 에코헬스 얼라이언스가 우한 바이러스연구소의 코로나바이러스 기능획득 연구에 실제로 돈을 지불했다. 편지 서명자들 가운데 5명이 에코헬스 얼라이언스에 소속되어 있다. 어째서 이런 사실을 일반사람들이 몰랐을까. 코로나19의 기원에 관한 이야기가 2020년 초에 이미 완전히 정치화되었기 때문이다. 이런 정치화 및 관련 자금지원과 연구가 연구실 기원 이야기를 전문가들의 금기사항으로 변형시켰다. 니컬러스 웨이드는 이 문제를 이런 식으로 말한다. “정부가 지원하는 연구 자금은 여러 대학교에서 선발된 과학 전문가 위원회의 조언에 따라 분배된다. 난처한 정치적 현안을 제기하여 평지풍파를 일으키는 사람은 누구나 보조금 갱신이 안 되고 연구 경력이 끝나게 되는 위험을 감수하게 된다.” 자금 지원의 정치적 통제와 조직적인 인신공격 및 다수파에 반대하는 연구와 견해를 조롱하는 풍조가 과학적인 의견통일로 탈바꿈한다. 언론과 일반대중은 그런 의견통일을 믿는다. 명예로운 평판 여부와 상관없이 과학자들은 다른 사람들처럼 사리사욕에 의해 편향된다. 기자들이 이 간단한 진리를 인정한다면 도움이 될 것이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △hand-wringing:손을 부들부들 떨기, 절망적인 △degradation:저하, 비하 △tribalism:부족 중심주의 △kryptonite:약점, 크립토나이트 △rock the boat:평지풍파를 일으키다 △buy into-:-을 믿다

