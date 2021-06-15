[WT논평] What are the lessons of NATO expansion?

That happens when an alliance becomes so large and so diverse that not all of its members still share similar traditions, values, agendas or national security threats?



With the inclusion of West Germany in 1955, NATO’s original mission was altered somewhat. It was no longer tasked just with keeping the United States in and the Soviet Union out, but also with raising Germany up rather than keeping it down.



NATO collective defense was designed to offer breathing space against the superior forces of the Soviet Red Army - until the United States could bring in reinforcements.



The alliance worked because the United States accepted that Europe needed American help to deter enemies in order to avoid repeats of the disasters of 1914 and 1939. With the exception of Turkey, the older members of NATO were generally seen as sharing the geographical space of Western Europe.



That is no longer quite true. Many of NATO’s newer members are not integrated into Western Europe. They are now spread all over the continent. Many of the newer members are small, vulnerable and in crises would need far more help than they could provide others.



The idea of NATO has changed as well. Instead of deterring a Soviet invasion of Europe while rehabilitating Germany, NATO has become less a defensive military alliance and more a de facto cultural institution to homogenize Europe along Western lines.



The more diverse NATO has become, the less unified it has become, especially with the demise of the original threat of the Soviet Union. As post-Cold War Europe grew calmer and more affluent, NATO members became less likely to believe that they would ever need to sacrifice to invest in their mutual defense.



What are the lessons of NATO expansion? One, vastly increasing its membership can only make NATO weaker, not stronger.

나토 확대의 교훈은 무엇인가 빅터 데이비스 핸슨(후버연구소 역사학자) 동맹이 너무 크고 너무 다양해져 회원국 전체가 비슷한 전통과 가치관 및 의제 혹은 국가 안보 위협을 여전히 공유하지 못할 때 무슨 일이 일어날까. 1955년 서독을 포함시킴으로써 나토의 원래 사명은 다소 바뀌었다. 이제는 미국을 안으로 끌어들이고 구소련을 내치는 것만이 나토의 과업이 아니라 독일을 억제하기보다 끌어 올리는 과업 또한 맡겨졌다. 나토의 집단 방어는 구소련 적군의 우세한 병력에 맞서, 미국이 증원군을 투입할 수 있을 때까지 숨 쉴 여유를 제공하기 위해 고안되었다. 이 동맹이 효과를 발휘한 것은, 1914년과 1939년의 재앙이 반복되는 것을 피하기 위해 적들을 저지하는 것을 미국이 도울 필요가 있음을 인정했기 때문이었다. 터키를 제외하면 나토의 구 회원국들은 전반적으로 서유럽의 지리학적 공간을 공유하는 것으로 간주되었다. 그것은 이제 더 이상 전혀 진실이 아니다. 나토의 신규 회원국의 다수는 서유럽 안에 통합되어 있지 않다. 그런 나라들은 지금 대륙 전체에 흩어져 있다. 신규 회원국의 다수는 작고 허약하며 위기 때 타국에 지원을 제공할 능력보다는 지원받을 필요가 훨씬 더 클 것이다. 나토의 이념 또한 변했다. 독일을 재건하는 한편 구소련의 침공을 저지하는 대신 나토는 방어적인 군사동맹으로서의 기능이 약화되고 서부의 경계선을 따라 유럽을 동질화시키는 목적을 지닌 사실상의 문화 기구 역할이 강해졌다. 나토가 더 다양화될수록 단결력은 더 약화되었다. 특히 구소련의 당초 위협이 소멸됨에 따라 그렇다. 냉전 이후 유럽이 더욱 평온해지고 더욱 부유해짐에 따라 나토 회원국들은 자기네 상호방어에 더 많은 희생을 투자할 필요가 있다는 생각이 약화되었다. 나토 확대의 교훈은 무엇인가. 회원국을 방대하게 늘리는 것은 나토를 강화시키는 것이 아니라 약화시킬 수 있을 뿐이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

