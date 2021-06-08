[WT논평] The Middle East breaks into major war

It won’t be long now before the Middle East breaks into major war, the majority of likely U.S. voters told Rasmussen in a recent poll.



That’s the Joe Biden effect - a White House rooted in weakness, setting the stage for a world on edge, ushering in plenty of opportunities for hostile-to-peace players to exploit.



When America’s seen as frail, enemies of freedom emerge as strong.



In a survey of 1,000 U.S. likely voters conducted between May 13 and May 16, Rasmussen found 54% believed “the chance of a major war in the Middle East is now more likely than it was a year ago.”



The difference between May 13-through-May 16 and a year ago? White House administrations.



President Trump called out North Korea’s Dear Leader as “short and fat”; Trump’s administration went after and killed Qasem Soleimani, Iran’s top military commander; Trump’s White House, citing American security, American interests, America First policy, pulled U.S. funding from the terrorist-supporting U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) - as well as the China-fawning World Health Organization.



Trump named Jerusalem the capital of Israel. Trump’s State Department ushered in the peace-dealing Abraham Accords between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.



The Team Trump message to the world? Don’t mess with America.



And unlike the previous Barack Obama days, there were few threats and vows and promises to hang ISIS black flags from the White House - at least not so frequent.



Now we’re back to Obama times. Now we’re back to weakness in the White House leading to ignited hotspots around the world.

중동에 갑자기 큰 전쟁이 시작된다 체릴 K 첨리(칼럼니스트) 투표 참여가 예상되는 미국의 다수 유권자들은 최근 라스무센 여론조사에서 중동에서 머지않아 대규모 전쟁이 갑자기 벌어질 것이라고 말했다. 그것은 조 바이든 효과다. 즉 나약함에 뿌리를 두고 세계가 과민해지는 무대를 만들며 평화에 적대적인 세력들이 악용할 기회를 다수 초래하는 백악관 효과다. 미국이 허약한 것으로 보일 때 자유의 적들이 강력하게 등장한다. 투표 참여가 예상되는 미국 유권자 1000명을 5월13일부터 5월16일 사이에 조사한 라스무센은 “중동의 대규모 전쟁 가능성이 1년 전보다 현재 더 높다”고 믿는 사람이 54%인 사실을 발견했다. 1년 전과 5월13일부터 5월 16일 사이의 차이점은 무엇인가. 백악관의 행정부들이다. 트럼프 대통령은 북한의 경애하는 지도자를 “작은 뚱뚱이”라고 불렀다. 트럼프 행정부는 이란의 최고 군사 지도자 카셈 솔레이마니를 추적하여 죽였다. 트럼프의 백악관은 미국의 안보, 미국의 국가 이익, 미국 우선정책을 거론하면서 중국에 아첨하는 세계보건기구와 더불어 테러분자를 지원하는 유엔난민구제사업기구에 대한 자금 지원을 철회했다. 트럼프는 예루살렘을 이스라엘의 수도라고 불렀다. 트럼프의 국무부는 이스라엘과 아랍에미리트연합 사이에 평화를 협상하는 아브라함 협정을 유도해냈다. 트럼프 팀이 세계에 전달한 메시지는 무엇인가. 미국을 방해하지 말라는 것이었다. 전임 버락 오바마 시절과 달리, 백악관에 이슬람국가의 검은 깃발을 걸겠다는 공약과 약속 및 협박이 적었다. 적어도 그다지 빈번하지 않았다. 이제 우리는 오바마 시절로 돌아왔다. 지금 우리는, 세계 곳곳의 지역분쟁에 불을 붙인 백악관의 나약함으로 돌아왔다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

