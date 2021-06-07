[WT논평] Reversing key reforms of the Deng Xiaoping (2)

This hobbles the dynamic private sector and perpetuates the underperforming state sector. It also leads to unsound loan portfolios for banks and to slower economic growth.



Mr. Xi’s CCP wants less capitalism and more communism. This will keep the CCP in power for now but will not bring prosperity to the Chinese people.



Communist economies have always underperformed capitalist ones. The comparison is most convincing when the same people work under both systems.



In 2019, GDP per capita was 19x greater in South Korea than in North Korea. And compared to the PRC’s, it was 2.5x greater in Taiwan and 5x greater in Hong Kong.



GDP growth is driven by growth in productivity and in the workforce. Mr. Xi’s choice of communism over capitalism is depressing productivity just as China is starting to feel the effects of a massive shrinkage in the workforce.



Between 2011 and 2050, China’s working-age population will decrease from 925 million to 700 million. A comparable demographic crisis stalled Japan’s economic boom in the 1990s.



The CCP will be unable to offer its people rapid economic growth and increased prosperity as in the past. This will cause unrest. With neither economic growth nor stability to offer, the CCP will resort to nationalism.



It will blame China’s troubles on foreigners who want to keep China down. And it will manufacture international conflicts to rally the Chinese people around the flag.



The United States and the Free World will need to be resolute in the face of sharper future challenges from Communist China. Global peace will only be preserved if China calculates that it would not prevail in a conflict against a united Free World.

덩샤오핑의 주요 개혁 뒤집기 (2) 댄 네그라(칼럼니스트) 이것은 역동적인 민간 부문을 방해하고 국유 부문의 실적 부진을 영속화한다. 그것은 또한 은행들의 불건전한 대출자산 및 경제성장의 둔화로 이어진다. 시진핑의 중국 공산당은 자본주의 축소와 공산주의 확대를 원한다. 이것은 지금으로서는 공산당의 권력을 유지시킬 것이지만 중국 국민들에게 번영을 가져다주지는 않을 것이다. 공산주의 경제는 항상 자본주의 경제보다 실적이 부진했다. 같은 국민이 양쪽 체제하에서 일할 때 비교가 가장 확실하다. 2019년에 남한의 1인당 국내총생산은 북한의 19배였다. 그리고 중화인민공화국과 비교했을 때 대만은 2.5배였고 홍콩은 5배였다. 국내총생산의 증가는 생산성과 노동력의 성장에 의해 추진된다. 시진핑이 자본주의 대신 공산주의를 선택한 것은, 중국이 막대한 노동력 축소의 영향을 느끼기 시작한 바로 이 시기에 생산성을 침체시키고 있다. 2011년과 2050년 사이에 중국의 노동 연령 인구는 9억2500만명에서 7억명으로 줄어들 것이다. 이와 비교될 만한 인구 위기가 일본의 1990년대 경제 호황을 멈추게 했다. 중국 공산당은 국민들에게 빠른 경제성장과 번영의 증가를 과거처럼 제공할 수 없게 될 것이다. 이것은 사회불안을 야기할 것이다. 경제성장과 안정 양자를 제공하지 못할 경우 중국 공산당은 민족주의에 의존하게 될 것이다. 중국 공산당은 자국의 각종 문제를, 중국의 성장을 억제하기를 원하는 외국인들의 탓으로 돌릴 것이다. 그리고 중국 공산당은 자국 국민을 국기 아래 결집시키기 위해서 국제적인 충돌을 일으킬 것이다. 미국과 자유세계는 공산주의 중국이 미래에 가하는 더욱 날카로운 각종 도전에 직면하여 단호해질 필요가 있다. 단결한 자유세계와 충돌하여 이기지 못할 것이라고 중국이 계산할 경우에만 세계 평화는 유지될 것이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △hobble:두 다리를 묶다, 방해하다 △loan portfolio:대출자산, 대출액 전체 △depress:침체시키다, 부진하게 만들다 △stall:멎게 하다

