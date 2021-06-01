[WT논평] An 800-pound gorilla within the United Nations

Beijing, over recent years, has quietly grown into an 800-pound gorilla within the United Nations system. Chinese nationals run many of the most important international organizations where they act not as global civil servants but as Beijing’s apparatchiks.



At other bodies, the World Health Organization for example, those in charge, though not from China, take instructions from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).



And because the PRC won election to the U.N. Human Rights Council last October, China could assert that most of the world doesn’t regard Beijing’s record on human rights as problematic.



For decades, Western foreign policy elites convinced themselves that if we helped China become prosperous, its rulers would become moderate. Since that’s not how things worked out, policy adjustments are required.



Perhaps, too, Mr. Blinken now sees the extent to which the U.N., its affiliated organizations and the international order in general are being transformed into Beijing’s assets, with Americans paying the lion’s share of the bills. To prevent the U.S. position from deteriorating further, will require a strategy.



In the contest for global leadership, China’s rulers enjoy a distinct advantage: They’re hungry for power. By contrast, many Americans, on both the left and the right, have grown tired of shouldering the burdens that attach to being No. 1. They’d like someone else to take a turn. At present, unfortunately, there’s only one viable candidate.



It’s often said that the Cold War ended with the defeat of Communism. In truth, it ended only with the collapse of the Soviet Union. Future generations of Americans will be ill-served if we leave them a world in which the CCP is the international hegemon making rules for a new and distinctly unfree world order.

유엔 안의 800파운드 고릴라 클리퍼드 D 메이(민주수호재단 총재) 최근 몇 년 동안 베이징은 유엔 체제 안에서 800파운드(약 363킬로그램)의 고릴라로 조용히 성장했다. 중국 국적을 가진 사람들이 가장 중요한 국제기구들의 다수를 운영하고 있는데, 그들은 세계의 공무원으로서가 아니라 베이징의 기관원으로 활동하고 있다. 예를 들어 세계보건기구 같은 다른 여러 기구에서는 책임자들이 중국 출신은 아니지만 중국 공산당의 지시를 받는다. 그리고 중화인민공화국은 지난 10월에 유엔 인권위원회 회원국으로 선출되었기 때문에 세계의 대부분이 중국의 인권 행적에 문제가 있는 것으로 간주하지 않는다고 주장할 수 있다. 만약 우리가 중국이 번영하도록 돕는다면 중국의 지배자들이 온건해질 것이라고 수십년 동안 서방의 외교정책 엘리트들은 확신했다. 상황이 그런 식으로 진행되지 않았기 때문에 정책의 조정이 필요하다. 미국이 청구서의 큰 몫을 지불하는 가운데 유엔과 산하 기구들 및 전반적인 국제질서가 베이징의 자산으로 변형되고 있는 정도를 아마도 블링컨 미 국무장관 또한 지금 인식하고 있을 것이다. 미국의 입지가 더욱 나빠지는 것을 방지하기 위해서는 전략이 필요할 것이다. 세계의 주도권 경쟁에서 중국의 지배자들은 뚜렷한 이점을 누리고 있다. 그들은 권력에 굶주려 있다. 그에 반해 미국인 다수는 좌우를 막론하고 일인자에게 따르는 각종 부담을 지는 데 싫증을 낸다. 그들은 누군가 교대해 주기를 바란다. 불행히도 현재 쓸 만한 후보는 하나뿐이다. 냉전은 공산주의의 패배로 막을 내렸다는 말을 흔히 듣는다. 사실 냉전은 단지 구소련의 붕괴로 끝이 났다. 만약 중국 공산당이 국제적인 패권국가가 되어 분명히 자유롭지 못한 세계질서를 정하는 새로운 규칙을 만드는 세상을 우리가 후손들에게 물려준다면 미래 세대들은 곤란한 상황에 처하게 될 것이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

