[WT논평] A part of Middle East lore (2)

All the U.S. does is issue tepid statements. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, “While we urge de-escalation on all sides, we also recognize Israel’s legitimate right to defend itself, to defend its people and its territory.” This is meaningless if policies don’t follow.



The Taliban is in the process of retaking Afghanistan as U.S. troops withdraw. It clearly sees this sign as an invitation to return to the days of mandatory burqas for women, denying females jobs, education and other freedoms they have recently enjoyed. A re-established base for al Qaeda may soon follow.



Another sign taken seriously by enemies of Israel and the West is the Biden administration’s determination to re-enter nuclear talks with Iran, a country whose religious and political leaders have refused to stop their enrichment of uranium and have not been deterred in their determination to eradicate Israel. Bargains with the devil do not end well. See Dr. Faust and the Munich Agreement for examples.



Trump administration policies were working in the Middle East (with the exception of unilateral withdrawal from Afghanistan). A strong Israel and peace with at least some of its neighbors is the best deterrent against Islamic terrorism.



The Biden administration is again engaging in wishful thinking and the belief that American morality can be transposed on others who do not share it. Such a process has proven folly wherever it has been tried. One might think lessons would have been learned by now.



It doesn’t help that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been unable to form a government and is on trial for alleged corruption, or that the possibility of a Labor Party government could try to appease Israel’s enemies.

중동 전설의 일부 (2) 칼 토머스(칼럼니스트) 열의 없는 성명을 발표한 것이 미국이 한 일의 전부다. 앤서니 블링컨 국무장관은 이렇게 말했다. “우리는 모든 당사자들의 단계적 긴장 완화를 촉구하는 한편 이스라엘이 자국과 자국 국민 및 자국 영토를 방어하는 합법적인 권리 또한 인정한다.” 만약 정책이 뒤따르지 않는다면 이런 발언은 무의미하다. 미군이 철수함에 따라 탈레반은 아프가니스탄을 다시 장악하는 과정에 들어가 있다. 탈레반은 이 징표를, 여성들이 의무적으로 부르카를 착용하는 시대로 돌아가 그들이 최근에 누렸던 취업과 교육 및 다른 여러 가지 자유를 거부하는 상황으로의 초대로 보는 것이 분명하다. 이스라엘 및 서방의 적들이 진지하게 받아들인 또 다른 징표는, 이란과의 핵 회담에 다시 들어가겠다는 바이든 행정부의 결심이다. 이란은 종교 및 정치 지도자들이 자국의 우라늄 농축 중단을 거부해 왔고 이스라엘을 말살하겠다는 결의를 아무도 단념시키지 못했던 나라다. 악마와의 흥정은 좋게 끝나지 않는다. 파우스트와 뮌헨 협정이 그 예다. 트럼프 행정부의 정책은, 아프가니스탄에서 미군을 일방적으로 철수한 것을 제외하면 중동에서 효과를 발휘했다. 강력한 이스라엘과 적어도 몇몇 이웃나라들과의 평화는 이슬람 테러에 맞서는 최선의 억지력이다. 바이든 행정부는 또다시 희망적인 생각과 미국의 윤리가 그에 공감하지 않는 다른 나라들에 이전될 수 있다는 믿음에 빠져 있다. 그런 과정은 시도될 때마다 어리석은 행위였다는 것이 증명되었다. 이제는 교훈을 터득했어야 한다고 사람들은 생각할 것이다. 이스라엘의 베냐민 네타냐후 총리가 정부를 구성하지 못하고 부패 혐의로 재판을 받고 있는 것이나 혹은 노동당 정부가 탄생하여 이스라엘의 적들을 포용하려고 시도할 수 있는 가능성은 지금의 중동 상황에 도움이 되지 않는다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △tepid:열의 없는 △de-escalation:단계적 축소 △burqa:부르카, 전신 가리는 베일 △mandatory:의무적인 △deter:단념시키다, 그만두게 하다 △bargain:합의, 흥정 △deterrent:제지하는 것 △transpose:이동시키다 △folly:어리석음

