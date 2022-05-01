[WT논평] Putin may make a rash decision

In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it is reported that Finland and Sweden intend to apply for NATO membership.



Western leaders need to consider the possibility that Russian President Vladimir Putin could order a preventive attack on Finland and/or Sweden before official NATO membership is granted.



For years Moscow made clear that it viewed NATO enlargement as a threat to Russia’s national security. Russia backed up its claim on three separate occasions in which it used military force ostensibly to prevent a bordering state from joining NATO.



Would Russia seriously consider an attack on Finland or Sweden? While it may seem unlikely, the West should not underestimate the possibility that Mr. Putin, feeling isolated, backed into a corner, may make a rash decision.



Russia may not have the current wherewithal to conduct a full-scale invasion of Finland or Sweden, but it could launch limited strikes on military targets, attempt to seize small portions of Finnish or Swedish territory, or conduct grey zone operations, such as cyberattacks.



Russia would likely increase its military forces on Finland’s border, the Baltic Sea and in the Arctic. U.S. leaders will feel pressured to respond in kind, increasing U.S. troops in Europe, which already number 100,000.



With tensions extremely high, further military deployments increase the chance for miscalculation. A NATO-Russia conflict, with its potential for nuclear escalation, would prove devastating on a global scale.



As the United States shifts its attention to the Indo-Pacific and long-term strategic competition with China, Washington should encourage its wealthy and capable European allies to take primary responsibility for the continent’s defense.

푸틴은 경솔한 결정을 내릴 수 있다 사샤 글래저(칼럼니스트) 러시아의 우크라이나 침공에 대응해 핀란드와 스웨덴이 나토(북대서양조약기구) 회원으로 가입할 의사인 것으로 보도됐다. 공식적인 나토 회원으로 승인되기에 앞서 블라디미르 푸틴 러시아 대통령이 핀란드나 스웨덴 혹은 양국을 예방적으로 공격하라고 명령할 가능성을 서방 지도자들은 고려할 필요가 있다. 모스크바는 나토의 확장을 러시아 국가안보에 대한 위협으로 본다는 견해를 여러 해 동안 분명히 표시했다. 러시아는 표면상 인접국의 나토 가입을 저지하기 위해 군사력을 사용했던 세 차례 개별 사례를 통해 그 주장을 뒷받침했다. 러시아는 핀란드나 스웨덴에 대한 공격을 진지하게 고려할 것인가. 그럴 가능성은 없어 보이지만 서방은 고립된 채 궁지에 몰린 푸틴이 경솔한 결정을 내릴 가능성을 과소평가해서는 안 된다. 러시아가 핀란드나 스웨덴을 전면 침공할 수단이나 자금이 현재는 없을 수 있으나 군사 표적에 제한된 공격을 개시하고 핀란드나 스웨덴 영토의 작은 부분들을 점령하려고 시도하거나 사이버공격 같은 애매한 영역에서의 작전을 벌일 가능성이 있다. 러시아가 핀란드 접경, 발트해, 북극해에 배치된 군사력을 증강할 가능성이 있다. 동일하게 대응할 압박을 느끼게 될 미국 지도자들은 이미 10만명에 이르는 유럽 주둔 미군 병력을 증강할 것이다. 긴장이 극도로 높은 상황에서 추가 군사력 배치는 오판 가능성을 높인다. 핵전쟁으로 악화될 가능성이 있는 나토 대 러시아의 무력충돌은 전 세계적 파괴의 원인이 될 것이다. 미국이 인도태평양 및 중국과의 장기적인 전략적 경쟁에 관심을 돌리고 있는 가운데 워싱턴은 유럽의 부유하고 능력 있는 동맹국들이 유럽 대륙 방어의 주된 책임을 지도록 격려할 필요가 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

