네팔, 한 달여만에 또 돌발홍수

This video grab made from an AFPTV video taken on October 11, 2026 shows flood water destroying buildings along the Budhi Gandaki river, following a flash flood caused by a dry landslide, at Sallari Chumnubri in Nepal's Gorkha district on October 11, 2026. Flash floods surge along Nepal?s Budhi Gandaki river, destroying buildings and sending muddy waters through the surrounding area. More than 1,400 people died and over 5,000 remain missing after the catastrophic flood hit Nepal on August 26, which was triggered by a mountain and glacier collapse on the China-Nepal border. (Photo by Sovit Shrestha / AFPTV / AFP)/2026-10-11 21:01:21/ <저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2026 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지, AI 학습 및 활용 금지> 11일(현지시간) 네팔 중북부 고르카 지역에서 산사태로 부디간다키강이 범람하면서 건물들이 급류에 휩쓸려 무너지고 있다. 지난 8월26일 대홍수 이후 한달 반 만에 또다시 홍수가 발생하면서 최소 5명이 실종되고, 도보여행객 100여명이 고립됐다고 네팔 당국이 밝혔다. <연합> Copyright ⓒ 세계일보. 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지