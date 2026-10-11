[WT논평] Never forget Oct. 7 or its perpetrators(Ⅰ)

Daniel Ben Senior was a citizen of both the United States and Israel. She lived in Los Angeles until her parents needed her help, and she moved back to Israel.



She was just 34 when she was one of the 364 murdered on Oct. 7, 2023, at the Nova music festival.



In total, more than 1,200 people were killed that day in Israel. About 828 were civilians ― including babies, children and senior citizens. An estimated 251 people were taken as hostages.



Naor Hasidim and Sivan Elkabets were likely pulled out of their secure room and murdered on the couch in the living room of Sivan’s apartment. They had been together since high school and were just 23 when they were killed by savage Hamas terrorists.



Abu Sabila heard Odaya Swisa screaming early in the morning on Oct. 7, 2023. Odaya’s wife, Dolev, was killed, and he was in shock. Abu tried to get him and his two girls into the car to get to the police station. He did not know the Hamas killers had taken it over and were looking for more victims.



The two men were murdered in the car in front of the children. Romi, 6, and Lia, 3, were found lying on the floor of the car. Rescuers heard the girls scream, “Are you the police? Are you from Israel? Take us!”



Marcelle Frailich Kaplun was a high school science teacher. She and her husband, Dror, were murdered during the Hamas onslaught. Marcelle is survived by her three children and four grandchildren. Her daughter, Mor Strikovski, said that her mother “was always larger than life.”



Ben Shimoni was killed trying to save people who were attending the music festival. He initially made it to safety with four others in his car. He dropped them off and went back to save more people. He saved another group of five people, but after returning a third time to rescue others, he was gunned down at a checkpoint set up by the savage Hamas terrorists.

10월7일과 그 가해자들을 절대 잊지 마라(Ⅰ) 스콧 워커(칼럼니스트) 다니얼 벤 시니어는 미국과 이스라엘의 이중국적자였다. 그녀는 부모를 돌보기 위해 로스앤젤레스에 살다가 이스라엘로 갔다. 그녀는 2023년 10월7일 노바 음악 축제에서 살해된 364명 중 한 명이었고 당시 겨우 34살이었다. 그날 이스라엘에서는 총 1200명 이상이 사망했다. 약 828명은 아기, 어린이, 노인을 포함한 민간인이었다. 약 251명이 인질로 잡혔다. 나오르 하시딤과 시반 엘카벳은 안전한 은신처에서 끌려 나와 시반의 아파트 거실 소파에서 살해된 것으로 보인다. 그들은 고등학교 때부터 함께했으며, 잔인한 하마스 테러리스트들에게 살해당할 때 23살이었다. 아부 사빌라는 2023년 10월7일 이른 아침 오다야 스위사의 비명을 들었다. 오다야의 아내 돌레브가 사망했고, 그는 충격에 빠졌다. 아부는 그와 두 딸을 데리고 경찰서로 가기 위해 차에 태우려 했다. 그는 하마스 학살자들이 그곳을 장악하고 더 많은 희생자를 찾고 있다는 사실을 몰랐다. 두 남성은 아이들이 보는 가운데 차 안에서 살해당했다. 6살의 로미와 3살 리아는 차 바닥에 누워 있다가 발견되었다. 구조대원들은 소녀들의 비명을 들었다. “경찰이세요? 이스라엘 출신이신가요? 우리를 데려가 줘요!” 마르셀 프라이리히 카플룬은 고등학교 과학 교사였다. 그녀와 남편 드로르는 하마스가 광란의 공격을 하는 동안 살해당했다. 마르셀은 세 자녀와 네 명의 손주를 남겼다. 딸 모르 스트리코브스키는 어머니가 “언제나 남다른 존재감을 드러내는 활력 넘치는 분이었다”고 말했다. 벤 시모니는 음악 축제에 참석했던 사람들을 구하려다 사망했다. 그는 처음에는 네 명의 다른 사람들과 함께 그의 차에 안전하게 도착했다. 그는 그들을 내려주고 더 많은 사람을 구하러 돌아갔다. 그는 또 다른 다섯 명으로 구성된 그룹을 구했지만, 세 번째로 다른 사람들을 구하러 돌아온 후 잔혹한 하마스 테러리스트들이 설치한 검문소에서 그들의 총격을 받아 사망했다. 벤과 다른 두 사람은 숨어 있다가 살해당했다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

Copyright ⓒ 세계일보. 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지