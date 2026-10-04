[WT논평] When will energy prices fall? Follow the money, find out(Ⅰ)

When will oil prices come down? Do not ask a television pundit. Ask the people risking billions of dollars on the answer.



Many of my clients - small and midsize businesses - are eager for elevated energy prices to return to Earth. High oil costs do not affect just the price of gas at the pump; they also have far-reaching impacts on many other business expenses.



For example, when oil prices are high, so is the cost of heating an office or production facility. Shipping costs have skyrocketed because freight companies seem to have no problem passing on their higher diesel costs to customers. Neither do airlines, which is why airfares leaped in June and July.



Raw materials - solvents, lubricants, bearing grease, rubber, wax, plastics, ink and dyes - are all petroleum-based. Fertilizer costs for farmers go up because of the energy used to manufacture this product.



So it is not just gas, and it can have a significant impact on a company’s overhead. If you run a business, it is important to factor these cost increases into your budget. Yet it is also critical to look ahead and realistically predict when these prices will ultimately fall so you can better conserve cash now and act in the future.



How can you predict when the price of oil will fall? There is no single right answer, but I know one thing: Do not listen to the experts. The news channels need to fill the airwaves, and the news sites need clicks, which means that anyone with an opinion can weigh in. The messages are conflicting and unreliable. You have a business to run. You need better information.



The people who really know are those risking their money in the markets. Follow the money, and you will be able to tell. When it comes to money, these people know more than any TV pundit, and they are certainly not stupid enough to share their expertise publicly with anyone else. So what have I learned from some of these experts?

유가가 언제 하락할까? 돈을 따라가면 답이 보인다(Ⅰ) 제인 마크스(기업 칼럼니스트) 유가가 언제 내려갈까? 텔레비전에 나온 평론가에게 묻지 마라. 그의 대답에 수십억달러가 걸려 있는 사람에게 질문해라. 중소기업을 운영하는 나의 고객들은 치솟은 에너지 가격이 제자리로 돌아오기를 갈망한다. 비싼 기름값은 단지 주유소의 가격에만 영향을 미치지 않는다: 유가는 사업 비용 전반에 많은 영향을 미친다. 예를 들어 유가가 비쌀 경우 사무실이나 생산시설의 난방비도 덩달아 치솟는다. 해상 운송료가 하늘을 뚫을 기세로 치솟았는데, 이는 선박회사들이 오른 디젤유 비용을 고객에게 고스란히 떠넘기는 것을 당연한 것으로 여기기 때문이다. 항공사들도 마찬가지여서, 이것이 바로 지난 6월과 7월에 항공료가 급등한 이유이다. 원자재―솔벤트, 윤활유, 베어링 그리스, 고무, 왁스, 플라스틱, 잉크와 염료―는 모두 원유에 뿌리를 두고 있다. 농업용 비료 가격도 생산과정에 에너지를 사용하기 때문에 같이 오른다. 따라서 단순히 휘발유 가격만이 아니라, 기업의 간접비에 상당한 영향을 미칠 수 있다. 기업을 운영 중이라면 이러한 비용 증가 요소를 예산에 반영하는 것이 중요하다. 그러나 미래를 내다보고 가격이 언제쯤 하락할지를 현실적으로 예측하는 것도 중요하다. 그래야 당장 현금을 더 아끼고 확보하여 미래에 대처할 수 있다. 유가가 언제 떨어질지를 어떻게 예측할 수 있을까? 정답은 하나가 아니지만, 한 가지는 확실하다: 전문가들의 말을 듣지 말라는 것이다. 뉴스 채널은 방송시간을 채워야 하고, 뉴스 사이트는 클릭 수가 필요하다. 즉, 의견을 가진 누구나 의견을 낼 수 있다는 뜻이다. 메시지는 서로 충돌하고 신뢰할 수 없다. 당신은 사업을 운영 중이다. 그러니 더 나은 정보가 필요하다. 진짜로 그때를 아는 사람들은 시장에다 돈을 투자하고 있는 사람들이다. 돈의 흐름을 따라가면 답을 알 수 있을 것이다. 돈에 관해서는 이 사람들이 어떤 TV 평론가보다 더 많이 알고 있으며, 자신의 전문 지식을 공개적으로 누구와도 공유할 만큼 어리석지 않다. 그렇다면 이 진짜 전문가들로부터 무엇을 배워야 할까? 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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