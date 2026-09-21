[WT논평] Why we must prepare for the Chinese Communist Party’s collapse(Ⅱ)

Who secures dangerous biological facilities? Who prevents provincial military commanders or security chiefs from becoming warlords? What happens to the renminbi, China’s banks, sovereign obligations, state enterprises, foreign reserves and trillions of dollars of domestic assets?



Then come the political questions. What happens in Tibet and Xinjiang ? ethnic vengeance or immediate declaration of independence? What becomes of Hong Kong? How should a new government deal with Taiwan? What to do with the 100 million CCP members? How should the crimes of the Mao-to-Xi era ? Tiananmen, religious persecution, mass surveillance, forced labor and other abuses ? be investigated without turning justice into vengeance?



These are not theoretical questions to be answered after the collapse. After the collapse may already be too late.



The central lesson of 20th-century regime transitions is that preparation matters.



Central and Eastern Europe offer important examples ? and important contrasts. Poland entered its decisive transition with something Russia conspicuously lacked: an organized civil society capable of becoming an alternative center of political legitimacy. Solidarity had spent years building networks of intellectuals, workers, economists, lawyers, clergy and political activists.



By 1989, serious debates were already taking place among Solidarity-associated economists about monetary stabilization, ownership, markets and the transition to a market economy. The eventual Balcerowicz reforms were extraordinarily rapid and painful, but they emerged within a political transition possessing organized opposition, popular legitimacy and an increasingly clear institutional destination.



Czechoslovakia possessed Charter 77 and a network of dissidents who had spent years thinking about human rights, political responsibility, historical truth and the moral foundations of government. When communist authority collapsed, those networks supplied Vaclav Havel and the Civic Forum with experienced people, trusted relationships and political legitimacy.

왜 우리는 중국 공산당 붕괴에 대비해야만 하는가(Ⅱ) 마일스 위(칼럼니스트) 위험한 생물 연구 시설을 누가 보호하는가? 지방 군사 지휘관이나 보안 책임자가 독자적 군벌이 되는 것을 누가 방지하겠는가? 위안화, 중국 은행, 국가 발행 채무, 국영기업, 외환보유액, 그리고 수조달러에 달하는 국내 자산은 어떻게 되는 걸까? 다음은 정치적 질문들이다. 티베트와 신장에서는 종족적인 복수와 즉각적인 독립 선언 중 어느 일이 일어날까? 홍콩은 어떻게 될까? 새 정부는 대만을 어떻게 다뤄야 할까? 1억명의 중국공산당원들은 어떻게 해야 할까? 마오쩌둥에서 시진핑 시대까지 저지른 범죄들?천안문 사태, 종교 박해, 대규모 감시, 강제 노동 및 기타 학대 등?을 정의란 이름으로 복수하지 않으며 어떻게 진실을 규명할 것인가? 이것들은 붕괴 이후에 답해야 할 이론적인 질문이 아니다. 붕괴 이후에는 이미 너무 늦을지도 모른다. 20세기 체제 전환의 핵심 교훈은 준비가 중요하다는 것이다. 중앙 및 동유럽은 중요한 사례이며 두드러진 차이점들을 제공한다. 폴란드는 러시아가 현저히 부족했던 것을 가지고 결정적인 전환을 맞이했다: 정치적 정당성의 대안적 중심지가 될 수 있는 조직화된 시민사회였다. 폴란드의 자유노조연대는 지식인, 노동자, 경제학자, 변호사, 성직자, 정치 활동가들의 네트워크를 구축하는 데 수년을 보냈다. 1989년까지 이미 자유노조연대와 관련된 경제학자들 사이에서는 통화 안정화, 소유권, 시장, 그리고 시장경제로의 전환을 놓고 진지한 논쟁이 진행되고 있었다. 결국 시행된 발체로비치 개혁은 극도로 빠르고 고통스러웠지만, 조직된 반대 세력과 국민적 정당성, 그리고 점점 더 명확해지는 제도적 지향점을 지닌 정치적 과도기 속에서 모습을 드러냈다. 체코슬로바키아는 77헌장과, 인권·정치적 책임·역사적 진실·정부의 도덕적 기반에 대해 수년 동안 고민해 온 반체제 인사들의 네트워크를 가지고 있었다. 공산주의 권력이 붕괴했을 때, 그 네트워크들은 바츨라프 하벨과 시민 포럼에 경험 많은 인재, 신뢰할 수 있는 관계, 정치적 정당성을 제공했다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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