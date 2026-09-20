[WT논평] Why we must prepare for the Chinese Communist Party’s collapse(Ⅰ)

The greatest strategic challenge posed by China may not be what happens if the Chinese Communist Party succeeds, but what happens if it suddenly fails.



For decades, Western policy has been almost entirely devoted to managing the CCP as a permanent feature of international life: deterring its military aggression, countering its economic coercion, protecting technology, defending Taiwan and competing with Beijing for global influence.



Far less attention has been paid to a different possibility: the sudden collapse of communist rule itself.



That is a dangerous failure of imagination. History repeatedly demonstrates that seemingly permanent dictatorships can disappear with astonishing speed. In 1989, six communist governments in Eastern Europe fell within months. The Berlin Wall, perhaps the most imposing physical symbol of the Cold War, fell almost overnight. Two years later, the Soviet Union itself vanished.



As the Hudson Institute report “China after Communism: Preparing for a Post-CCP China” argues, the People’s Republic of China has survived many crises, but the sudden collapse of the world’s longest-ruling communist dictatorship and second-largest economy is hardly inconceivable.



The international consequences would be enormous. China is not merely another authoritarian country. It possesses nuclear weapons, the world’s largest standing military by personnel, enormous security and intelligence organizations, advanced biological laboratories, vast state enterprises, major financial institutions and supply chains embedded throughout the world economy.



The collapse of central authority could therefore create simultaneous military, financial, humanitarian, political and proliferation crises.



Who controls the nuclear arsenal? Who commands the People’s Liberation Army? What becomes of the People’s Armed Police, the militia, the Ministry of State Security and the vast domestic surveillance apparatus?

왜 우리는 중국 공산당 붕괴에 대비해야만 하는가(Ⅰ) 마일스 위(칼럼니스트) 중국이 제기하는 가장 큰 전략적 도전은 중국 공산당이 성공했을 때 어떤 일이 벌어질지가 아니라 갑작스럽게 무너졌을 때 어떤 일이 일어날지 모른다는 점이다. 수십년 동안 서방 정책은 거의 전적으로 중국공산당을 국제 질서에 상존하는 세력으로 보고 관리하는 데 전념해 왔다: 군사적 공격을 억제하고, 희토류 금수 같은 경제적 강제 수단에 대응하며, 기술을 보호하고, 대만을 방어하며, 그리고 세계적 영향력을 두고 베이징과 경쟁을 하는 것 등이다. 공산주의 지배 자체가 갑작스럽게 무너질 가능성에는 거의 관심을 기울이지 않았다. 그것은 위험한 사고의 한계다. 역사는 반복된다. 영구적일 것 같던 독재 정권도 놀라운 속도로 사라져 가는 것을 보아 왔다. 1989년, 공산주의의 여섯 개 동유럽 국가가 몇 달 만에 무너졌다. 베를린 장벽은 아마도 냉전의 가장 위압적인 상징 가운데 하나였지만, 거의 하룻밤 사이에 무너졌다. 2년 후, 소비에트연방 자체도 사라졌다. 허드슨연구소의 ‘공산주의 이후의 중국: 포스트 CCP 중국을 준비하다’라는 보고서에 따르면 중화인민공화국이 수많은 위기를 극복해 왔지만, 세계에서 가장 오래 집권한 공산주의 독재국이자 세계 2위의 경제대국이 갑작스럽게 붕괴하는 것이 결코 불가능한 것은 아니다. 국제적 파급 효과는 엄청날 것이다. 중국은 일반적인 권위주의 국가가 아니다. 핵무기, 세계 최대 규모의 상비군, 거대한 보안 및 정보 조직, 첨단 생물학 연구소, 거대한 국영 기업, 주요 금융 기관, 그리고 전 세계 경제 전반에 깊숙하게 자리한 공급망을 유지하고 있다. 따라서 중앙 집권적 권력구조의 붕괴는 군사적, 금융적, 인도주의적, 정치적, (핵)확산 위기를 동시에 겪을 수 있다. 누가 핵무기 통제권을 갖는가? 누가 인민해방군을 지휘하게 되는가? 인민무장경찰, 민병대, 국가보안부, 그리고 방대한 국내 감시체계는 어떻게 되나? 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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