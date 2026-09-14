[WT논평] China challenges Western alliances(Ⅱ)

A new alliance among Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan ? the Mecca Defense Alliance ? was established in August. Indeed, this is unprecedented cooperation of three U.S. allies intent on building a security architecture independent of the U.S.



The BRICS ? Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa ? was formed in 2006 and has 11 members, with more than 30 countries that have either applied or expressed interest in becoming members.



It appears that Mr. Xi’s exhortations for a more multipolar world resonate with several developing countries and the Global South, despite the inclusion of Russia and Iran in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS.



Mr. Xi is competing with several U.S.-led international organizations: the Quad ? Australia, India, Japan and the U.S. ? AUKUS ? Australia, the United Kingdom and the U.S. ? and NATO.



NATO was established in April 1949 with the mission of safeguarding the freedom and security of all 32 member countries through diplomacy and military means. Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty is clear: An armed attack against one member is considered an attack against all of them.



Any real or perceived tension between the U.S. and member countries within NATO, the Quad or AUKUS will make Mr. Xi’s efforts to create “an orderly multipolar world” ? with China in the lead ? more attractive to developing countries and the Global South.



Since World War II, the U.S. has played a global leadership role. The Marshall Plan, established by the U.S. in 1948, provided $13 billion to help rebuild Western European economies.



It was U.S. leadership that established NATO.



Our allies and partners continue to look to the U.S. for this type of global leadership, and developing countries and the Global South should look to the U.S. as a partner and the democratic leader they should emulate.

중국이 서방 동맹에 도전하다(Ⅱ) 조지프 R 디트라니(칼럼니스트) 튀르키예, 사우디아라비아, 파키스탄 간의 새로운 메카 방위 동맹이 지난 8월에 설립되었다. 실제로 이것은, 미국으로부터 독립된 안보체계를 구축하려는 미국의 3개 동맹국이 맺은 전례 없는 협력(체)다. 브릭스(브라질, 러시아, 인도, 중국, 남아프리카공화국)는 2006년에 결성되었으며 11개 회원국을 가지고 있고, 30개 이상의 국가가 회원국 가입을 신청했거나 회원 가입에 관심을 나타냈다. (우크라이나 전쟁으로 국제사회의 강력한 제재를 받고 있는) 러시아와, (핵 개발과 인권 문제로 서방과 갈등을 빚고 있는) 이란이 상하이협력기구와 브릭스에 가입되어 있음에도 불구하고, 시진핑 주석의 ‘다극화 세계’ 구상은 여전히 많은 개발도상국과 글로벌 사우스의 호응을 얻고 있다. 시진핑은 쿼드(호주, 인도, 일본, 미국) AUKUS(호주, 영국, 미국) 그리고 북대서양조약기구(NATO·나토) 등 미국 주도의 여러 국제기구와 경쟁하고 있다. 나토는 1949년 4월에 설립되었으며, 외교와 군사 수단을 통해 32개 회원국 모두의 자유와 안보를 수호하는 임무를 가지고 있다. 북대서양조약 제5조는 명확하다: 한 회원국에 대한 무력 공격은 모두에 대한 공격으로 간주된다. 미국과 나토·쿼드·오커스 회원국들 사이의 실제 혹은 인지된 긴장(때문에), 중국이 주도하는 ‘질서 있는 다극화 세계’를 만들려는 시진핑의 노력이 개발도상국과 글로벌 사우스에는 더욱 매력적으로 보일 것이다. 제2차 세계대전 이후 미국은 세계적인 리더십 역할을 해왔다. 1948년 미국이 수립한 마셜플랜은 서유럽 경제 재건을 돕기 위해 130억달러를 제공했다. 나토를 설립한 것은 미국의 리더십이었다. 우리의 동맹국과 파트너들은 이러한 글로벌 리더십을 미국에 계속 기대하고 있으며, 개발도상국과 글로벌 사우스는 미국을 파트너이자 본받아야 할 민주적 리더로 바라봐야 한다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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