[WT논평] Legacy of the war with Iran(Ⅰ)

The Iran war has revealed some unsettling lessons for the United States and will fundamentally change the global economy.



The U.S. military has demonstrated its unrivaled capacity to project power through its extraordinary professionalism, technologically superior high-end weapons such as the stealthy F-35 fighter, and its intelligence apparatus.



It has significantly degraded Iran’s conventional forces, missile stockpiles, air defenses and capacity to aid terrorist groups. Iran’s nuclear program has been set back many years.



However, Iran can still effectively keep the Strait of Hormuz closed and harass neighbors.



Although Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are using spare pipeline capacity to circumvent the strait, global oil supplies have been reduced by about 15 million barrels a day, or nearly 15%.



China was revealed to be no friend of Arab states, as it supports an Iran that attacks the economic assets of noncombatant states such as Qatar.



What all this means during prolonged negotiations or a tenuous peace will depend on how the United States repairs its capacity to protect allies while finally following through on its long-promised pivot to Asia.



During the conflict with Iran in the 1980s, the U.S. deployed some 30 warships to the Persian Gulf. This time, only about a dozen ships are just outside the Gulf because the U.S. Navy has significantly fewer surface combatants: destroyers, cruisers and frigates.



Iranian drones have damaged at least 10 American radar sites, and the United States has significantly depleted stockpiles of expensive, slow-to-replace interceptor missiles to knock out inexpensive, quick-to-manufacture drones.



Military suppliers are working feverishly to develop less expensive alternatives that can be supplied more quickly in sufficient numbers.

이란전 유산(Ⅰ) 피터 모리치(국내 칼럼니스트) 이란 전쟁은 미국을 향해 충격적인 교훈을 공개했으며, 세계 경제를 근본적으로 바꿀 것이다. 미군은 탁월한 전문성, 스텔스 F-35 전투기와 같은 기술적으로 우수한 첨단 무기 그리고 정보 체계를 통해 비할 데 없는 대규모 전력 전개 능력을 입증했다. 이로 인해 이란의 재래식 군사력, 미사일 재고, 방공망 그리고 테러 단체 지원 능력이 두드러지게 약화됐다. 이란의 핵 프로그램은 수년 전으로 후퇴했다. 하지만 이란은 여전히 호르무즈해협을 효과적으로 폐쇄하고 이웃(국가)들을 괴롭힐 수 있다. 사우디아라비아와 아랍에미리트(UAE)는 해협을 우회하는 여분의 파이프라인 수송 능력을 활용하고는 있지만, 전 세계 석유 공급량은 하루 약 1500만 배럴, 15%가량 감소했다. 중국은 아랍 국가들의 후원자가 아님이 드러났는데, 이는 카타르와 같은 전쟁 상대국이 아닌 나라의 경제적인 자산을 공격하는 이란을 지지했기 때문이다. 장기적인 협상이나 불안정한 평화 속에서 이 모든 것이 어떤 의미를 갖게 될지는 미국이 동맹을 보호할 능력을 어떻게 회복하고 오랫동안 약속해 온 아시아로의 전략적 전환을 마침내 실행하느냐에 달려 있다 1980년대 이란과의 분쟁 당시, 미국은 약 30척의 군함을 페르시아만에 배치했다. 이번에는 미 해군이 구축함, 순양함, 프리깃함 등 수상 전투함을 (그때보다) 훨씬 적게 가지고 있기 때문에 약 12척만 걸프만 바로 밖에 배치되었다. 이란 드론이 최소 10개의 미국 레이더 기지를 손상시켰는데, 미국은 저가이며 빠르게 제조되는 드론을 무력화하기 위해 고가이며 대체가 느린 요격 미사일 재고를 눈에 뜨일 만큼 확 줄였다. 방위산업체들은 충분한 수량을 더 빠르게 공급할 수 있는 저렴한 대체품을 개발하기 위해 열심히 노력하고 있다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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