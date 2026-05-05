[속보] 靑 "호르무즈 선박 사고원인 분석에 수일 걸릴 것 예상"

In this picture obtained from Iran's ISNA news agency on May 4, 2026, vessels are pictured anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas in southern Iran. Iran's Revolutionary Guards on May 4 denied that any commercial ships had crossed the Strait of Hormuz, after the US military earlier said two US-flagged merchant vessels had transited through the vital waterway. (Photo by Amirhossein KHORGOOEI / ISNA / AFP) //2026-05-05 01:47:35/ <저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2026 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지, AI 학습 및 활용 금지> 靑 "호르무즈 선박 사고원인 분석에 수일 걸릴 것 예상" <연합> Copyright ⓒ 세계일보. 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지