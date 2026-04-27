[WT논평] Illegal immigrants and temporary visitors give birth… to 9% of U.S. babies(Ⅰ)

Nearly 1 in 10 newborns in the U.S. in 2023 were delivered by mothers who were either in the country illegally or on a temporary visitor’s pass.



The vast majority of those, some 260,000, would have been denied recognition of American citizenship under President Trump’s order restricting birthright citizenship, according to the Pew Research Center, which crunched the numbers.



They were born to families where neither the mother nor father had permanent status in the U.S., meaning either citizenship or a green card.



Most of the time, in some 245,000 cases, the mothers were illegal immigrants. In the other 15,000 cases, the mothers had some temporary visitor’s status.



In about 60,000 other cases, the mother lacked permanent status, but the father did, meaning the child would have been eligible even under Mr. Trump’s policy.



Looking more broadly, Pew said more than 4 million babies born in the U.S. from 2006 to 2023 would not have qualified for citizenship under Mr. Trump’s vision.



The numbers highlight the stakes for the Supreme Court as the justices ponder the legality and constitutionality of Mr. Trump’s executive order, announced on Inauguration Day.



Steven A. Camarota, a demographer at the Center for Immigration Studies who has conducted his own research on the situation, said many people tend to view illegal immigrants as either beneficial workers or detrimental criminals.



The birth numbers show the reality is more complicated, he said. Illegal immigrants are often part of families at the lower end of the income scale, and they end up costing tens of billions of dollars in education and welfare payments each year.



“You can’t ignore that,” he said. “That’s the reality here. If you tolerate widespread illegal immigration, you’re going to have enormous impacts on your taxpayers, your schools, your politics. Everything is going to be reshaped.”



At the same time, he said, unwinding automatic birthright citizenship could be tricky. The U.S. doesn’t have the administrative structures in place to verify a mother’s status at the time of birth.

23년 미국 신생아의 거의 10명 중 1명은 불법 체류 중이거나 임시로 입국을 허가받은 산모에 의해 분만되었다.

퓨리서치센터가 그 인원수를 컴퓨터로 고속 처리한 결과에 따르면, 이 중 대다수인 약 26만명은 트럼프 대통령의 출생 시민권 제한 명령에 따라 미국 시민권 인정을 거부당했을 것이다.

불법 이민자와 일시 방문자가 미국 아기의 9%를 낳는다(Ⅰ) 스티븐 디넌(국내 정치 전문기자) 2023년 미국 신생아의 거의 10명 중 1명은 불법 체류 중이거나 임시로 입국을 허가받은 산모에 의해 분만되었다. 퓨리서치센터가 그 인원수를 컴퓨터로 고속 처리한 결과에 따르면, 이 중 대다수인 약 26만명은 트럼프 대통령의 출생 시민권 제한 명령에 따라 미국 시민권 인정을 거부당했을 것이다. 그들은 어머니와 아버지 모두 미국에서, 시민권이나 영주권을 의미하는, 영구적인 신분이 없는 가정에서 태어났다. 대부분은, 약 24만5000건의 사례에서, 그 어머니들은 불법 이민자였다. 나머지 1만5000건의 사례에서는 어머니들이 임시 방문자 신분이었다. 약 6만건의 다른 사례에서, 어머니가 영구 신분이 없었지만, 아버지는 영구 신분이 있었기 때문에, 트럼프 대통령의 정책에서도 아이는 (영주할 수 있는) 자격이 있었을 것이다. 더 넓게 보면, 퓨 센터는 2006년부터 2023년까지 미국에서 태어난 400만명 이상의 아기가 트럼프 대통령의 정책 구상대로라면 시민권 자격을 갖지 못했을 것이라고 말했다. 이 수치들은 대법관들이 트럼프의 취임식 당일 발표된 행정명령(에 관해) 합법성과 합헌성을 숙고하는 가운데 연방대법원의 결정에 얼마나 많은 이해관계가 걸려 있는지를 강조한다. 이 상황을 독자적으로 연구해 온 이민연구 센터의 인구통계학자 스티븐 A 카마로타는 많은 사람이 불법 이민자를 유익한 노동자이거나 해로운 범죄자로 (그중 하나로만) 보는 경향이 있다고 말했다. “그걸 무시할 수 없다”고 그가 말했다. “그게 현실이다. 만약 광범위한 불법 이민을 용인한다면, 납세자, 학교 교육, 정치에 막대한 영향을 미칠 것이다. 모든 것을 재편해야 할 것이다.” 그는 출생아 수(통계)가 실제로는 훨씬 더 복잡하다는 것을 보여준다고 말했다. 불법 체류자들은 대개 저소득층 가정의 일원이며, 이들로 인해 매년 교육 및 복지 수당으로 수백억 달러 (예산이) 소요되고 있다. 동시에, 그는 자동 출생 시민권을 해제하는 것은 신중해야 한다고 말했다. 미국은 출산 때 어머니의 신분을 조회할 행정 체계를 갖추고 있지 않다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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