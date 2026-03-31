[WT논평] Sharks near the Bahamas found contaminated with cocaine, caffeine and Tylenol

Some sharks living near the Bahamas show signs of contamination by caffeine, cocaine and painkillers, according to a recent study.



For the study published in the journal Environmental Pollution, researchers from Brazil, Chile and the Bahamas took samples from 85 sharks across five species found in waters off the island of Eleuthera: 33 adult and nine juvenile lemon sharks, eight adult and two juvenile Atlantic nurse sharks, eight blacktip sharks, 23 Caribbean reef sharks and two tiger sharks.



Out of those 85, 28 sharks were found to be contaminated from among the sampled Atlantic nurse, Caribbean reef and lemon sharks. The only four contaminants found at detectable levels were caffeine and cocaine, along with the painkillers acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, and diclofenac, the active ingredient in Voltaren.



The study authors said that “to the best of our knowledge, this is the first report of caffeine and acetaminophen detected in any shark species worldwide, and the first report of diclofenac and cocaine in sharks from the Bahamas, an environment commonly described as pristine.”



“It’s mostly because people are going there, peeing in the water and dumping their sewage in the water,” author Natascha Wosnick told Science News.



The researchers are worried about how the contaminants could affect the sharks.



“Our primary concern is not an increase in aggression toward humans, but rather the potential implications for the health and stability of shark populations. Chronic exposure to these anthropogenic compounds, many of which have no natural analogue in marine systems, may lead to negative effects that are still poorly understood,” Ms. Wosnick told CBS News.

바하마 인근에서 코카인, 카페인, 타이레놀에 오염된 상어가 발견됐다 브래드 매슈스(워싱턴타임스 기자) 최근 연구에 따르면 바하마 인근에 서식하는 일부 상어들이 카페인, 코카인, 진통제에 오염된 징후를 보인다. 브라질, 칠레, 바하마의 연구진이 환경오염 저널에 발표된 연구를 위해 (바하마의) 일루서라섬 인근 해역에서 발견되는 5종의 상어 85마리에서 샘플을 채취했다. 레몬상어 성체 33마리와 어린 것 9마리, 대서양 너스상어 성체 8마리와 어린 것 2마리, 블랙팁상어 8마리, 카리브해 산호초상어 23마리, 호랑이상어 2마리 등입니다. 85마리 중 28마리가 오염된 샘플로 확인되었는데 대서양 너스, 카리브해 산호초, 레몬 상어 등입니다. 검출 가능한 수준에서 밝혀진 네 가지 오염물질은 카페인과 코카인, 타이레놀의 주성분인 진통제 아세트아미노펜과 볼타렌의 주요 성분인 디클로페낙입니다. 연구(논문) 저자들은 “우리가 아는 한, 전 세계 상어 종류에서 카페인과 아세트아미노펜이 검출된 최초의 보고이며, 바하마 (해역) 상어 중에서 디클로페낙과 코카인의 첫 보고인데, (바하마의) 환경은 일반적으로 원시상태 그대로라 묘사될(정도로 깨끗하다)”고 말했다. “이의 주된 이유는 사람들이 바다에 들어가고, 물속에서 소변을 보고, 물에다 하수를 무책임하게 버리기 때문”이라고 (논문) 저자 나타샤 보스닉이 사이언스뉴스에 말했다. 연구진은 오염물질이 상어에게 어떻게 영향을 미칠지 걱정하고 있다. “우리의 주된 걱정은 (상어가) 인간에게 더 공격적으로 변할 (가능성)이 아니라 상어 무리의 건강과 (생태적) 안정성에 어떤 영향을 미칠지에 관한 것이다. 인위적인 화합물에 만성적으로 노출되면, 대부분이 해양생태계의 자연상태에서는 유사한 것이 없는데, 아직 잘 밝혀지지 않은 부정적인 영향을 초래할 수 있다”고 보스닉이 CBS뉴스에 말했다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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