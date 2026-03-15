[WT논평] Vulnerabilities revealed in China’s nuclear warhead storage, transportation system(Ⅰ)

The People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force stores and maintains a rapidly expanding arsenal of nuclear warheads for missiles at mountain facilities in China that are vulnerable to strikes or disruption by the U.S. military, according to a report by a military think tank.



The report, based on public data on one of China’s most important strategic secrets, reveals new details on how the PLA stores, tests, guards and transports strategic and tactical warheads from a central facility located in the Qinling Mountains, some 1,200 miles southwest of Beijing.



The study, “Dancer’s at the Knife’s Edge: PLA Rocket Force Nuclear Warhead Management,” was published March 9 by the Air Force’s China Aerospace Studies Institute.



The report is a rare, semiofficial U.S. military assessment of China’s system for handling nuclear warheads ? a weapons stockpile that U.S. officials say China has rapidly expanded over the past 11 years.



The main headquarters for warhead storage is in Baoji ? the Rocket Force’s Base 67, a central warhead storage facility called Hongchuan.



According to the report, Hongchuan is in charge of moving warheads by rail or road ? sometimes by aircraft ? to six other bases and then on individual missile brigades around the country during a crisis or conflict.



The report highlights information valuable for Pentagon war planners who would be charged with conducting preemptive strikes on nuclear warhead facilities based on China’s current policy of not mating warheads to missiles until ordered.



Among the potential weaknesses in the Rocket Force’s management of the warheads is that the weapons are stored at a single facility.



“While the facility is hardened and well-guarded against attack, it is a case of highly concentrated risk,” the report said.

중국의 핵탄두 저장 및 운송 시스템에서 드러난 취약점(Ⅰ) 빌 게르츠(워싱턴 타임스 국가안보 담당 전문기자) 미군사 싱크탱크의 보고서에 따르면, 중국 인민해방 로켓군은 중국 산악 시설에 미사일용 핵탄두 저장고를 급격하게 늘려 비축, 보유하고 있는데 미군에 의해 쉽게 타격을 받거나 무력화될 수 있다. 보고서는, 중국의 가장 중요한 전략 기밀이지만 공개된 데이터에 기초를 둔, 인민해방군이 북경에서 남서쪽으로 1930㎞(1200마일) 떨어진 진령산맥에 있는 중앙시설에서 전략 및 전술 탄두를 어떻게 보관, 시험, 경비, 운송하는지 등의 새로운 세부 사항을 밝혀냈다. 이 연구는 “위태로운 상황에서의 균형 : 인민해방군 로켓군 핵탄두 관리”라는 제목으로 3월 9일 (미)공군의 중국항공우주연구소에서 발표됐다. 이 보고는 미국 관리들이 지난 11년간 중국이 급속하게 비축량을 늘렸다고 말하는 중국의 핵탄두 취급 시스템에 대한 드물면서도 공식에 준하는 희귀 미 군사평가(서)다. 탄두 저장을 담당한 주 본부는 바오지(??)에 위치해 있다- 로켓군의 67기지는 중앙 탄두 저장 시설인데 홍촨(?川)이라고 불린다. 보고에 따르면, 홍촨은 중대 국면이나 분쟁 때 6개 다른 기지 그리고 전국의 개별 미사일 여단에 철도나 도로- 때로는 항공기-로 탄두 이동 임무를 맡는다. 이 보고서는 명령이 있을 때까지는 미사일에 핵탄두를 결합하지 않는 중국의 정책 기조가 유지되고 있는 (가운데 중국의) 핵탄두 시설 선제 타격 임무를 수행해야 할 미 국방부(펜타곤)의 군사 전략가들에게 매우 유익한 정보라고 강조한다. 로켓군의 탄두 관리에서 드러난 취약점 중 하나는 무기가 단일 시설에만 보관된다는 점이다. “시설은 견고하고 공격에 대비한 감시가 철저하지만, 위험이 매우 집중되어 있다”라고 보고서는 전했다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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