[WT논평] Liberating Iran does not require U.S. occupation

The U.S.-Israel collaboration against Iran this summer, coupled with long-standing economic sanctions, has crushed the Iranian economy, with the inflation rate rising to an astonishing 49%. Widespread protests and strikes by merchants in Iran’s Bazari class erupted in December.



The Bazaris represent a significant part of the country’s social and economic fabric, including small businesses firmly rooted in the Islamic culture of the bazaar. They played an essential role in the 1979 Islamic Revolution.



Iran has now declared that it will rebuild its nuclear capabilities, as evidenced by recent U.S. intelligence.



America couldn’t stand idly by as Iran continued to destabilize the Middle East while engaging in nuclear proliferation, a direct threat to the civilized world.



Indeed, since then, Iran’s dictatorial regime has never been in more peril because of U.S. action. A simple push could finish it off.



Mr. Trump is signaling that unless Iran relinquishes its nuclear program and ends the slaughter of its people in the streets, the U.S. will provide that final shove. It needs to happen.



In 2009, during the populist Green Revolution in Iran, President Obama did nothing. Seventeen years later, this abject failure must not be repeated.



America must make clear that it desires only to assist Iran, not to occupy it. The U.S. intervention in Venezuela exemplifies a nation placed on a path of liberation without occupation. Liberating Iran does not require a long-term U.S. occupation,



It does require surgical strikes to destroy Iran’s threats and tormentors. In destroying these bad actors, America must send a clear message that its goal is Iranian liberation, not intervention.

이란 해방에는 미국의 점령이 필요 없다 L 스코트 링검펠터(칼럼니스트) 이번 여름에 미국과 이스라엘이 이란에 대항하여 협력한 것은, 장기간에 걸친 경제 제재와 더불어 이란 경제에 큰 타격을 가해서 이란의 인플레 비율이 놀랍게도 49%나 치솟았다. 이란 상인계급 사람들의 광범한 항의 시위 및 파업이 12월에 터졌다. 바자르 상인들은 이 나라의 사회적, 경제적 조직구조에서 상당한 부분을 대표한다. 이들은 바자르의 이슬람 문화에 굳게 뿌리를 내린 중소기업을 포함한다. 그들은 1979년 이슬람 혁명에서 필수적인 역할을 수행했다. 최근 미국 정보가 증거로 제시되는 바와 같이 이란은 핵 역량을 다시 구축할 것이라고 지금 선언했다. 이란이 문명 세계에 직접적인 위협을 가하는 핵 확산에 가담한 가운데 중동의 안정을 계속 깨뜨리는 상황에서 미국은 수수방관할 수가 없다. 사실 그 후 이란의 독재 정권은 미국의 조치로 인해서 가장 큰 위기에 빠져들었다. 간단한 한 차례 압박으로 이란의 독재정권을 끝낼 수 있다. 만약 이란이 핵 프로그램을 포기하고 거리에서 자국민들 학살하는 행위를 중단하지 않을 경우 미국이 그 최후의 압박을 가할 것이라는 신호를 트럼프 대통령이 보내고 있다. 그런 일이 벌어질 필요가 있다. 2009년 이란에서 녹색 혁명이 진행되고 있을 때 오바마 대통령은 아무 조치도 취하지 않았다. 17년이 지난 뒤 이런 비참한 실패가 반복되어서는 안 된다. 미국은 이란을 점령하는 것이 아니라 단지 이란을 돕고자 하는 바람을 분명히 밝힐 필요가 있다. 미국의 베네수엘라 개입은, 점령 없이 해방의 길에 올려진 나라의 전형적인 예가 된다. 이란을 해방하는 데는 미국의 장기적인 점령이 필요치 않다. 이란의 위협 및 고문자들을 파괴하기 위해서는 정밀타격이 필요하다. 악행을 하는 이런 세력을 파괴하는 과정에서 미국은 목표가 이란 해방이지 개입이 아니라는 메시지를 분명하게 보낼 필요가 있다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △fabric:구조 △stand idly by:수수방관하다 △finish off:없애다, 끝내다 △relinquish:포기하다 △exemplify:전형적인 예가 되다 △tormentor:괴롭히는 사람

Copyright ⓒ 세계일보. 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지