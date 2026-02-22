Secretary of State Marco Rubio said this: “The old world is gone.” He was speaking much more diplomatically and making the case for more conversations with U.S. allies about the new realities of the geopolitical situation. But no doubt he also meant that it’s a different White House, different list of priorities.



The old style of globalist governance is gone. Out with the New World Order, in with the MAGA. Out with the One World Order, in with the America First.



German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said, “In the era of great power rivalry, even the United States will not be powerful enough to go it alone,” He called for a strengthening of NATO, a collaboration of European countries to stand against America, and a “new transatlantic partnership.” Another new world order.



“The battle of cultures, of MAGA in there U.S., is not ours,” Merz said. “Freedom of speech here ends where the words spoken are directed against human dignity and our basic law.” Government must control speech.



“We do not believe in tariffs and protectionism, but in free trade. We stick to climate agreements and the World Health Organization because we’re convinced that global challenges can only be solved together,” Merz said. Sovereignty must not get in the way of the plans of the global elites.



But foreign heads of state must realize that America was forged in fights for freedom ― and not the globalist kind of freedom where select chosen bureaucrats can pick who receives and who not. The globalists have never understood this.



At last year’s Munich conference, Vice President J.D. Vance shocked European elites by condemning their attacks on free speech, on freedom of religion.

구식 세계 통치방식은 갔다 체릴 K 첨리(칼럼니스트) 마코 루비오 미 국무장관은 이렇게 말했다. “구세계는 갔다.” 훨씬 더 외교적으로 말한 그는 지정학적인 상황의 새로운 현실에 관해 미국 동맹국들과 더 많은 대화를 할 것을 주장했다. 그러나 백악관이 이제 달라졌고 미국 정책의 우선순위도 달라졌다는 것을 그가 의미했다는 것 또한 의문의 여지가 없다. 세계주의적인 통치의 낡은 방식은 물러갔다. 구세계 질서가 끝나고 미국을 다시 위대하게(MAGA) 만드는 정책이 나왔다. 하나의 세계 질서가 끝나고 미국 우선주의가 나왔다. 프리드리히 메르츠 독일 총리는 “강대국 세력 경쟁의 시대에서 미국조차도 혼자 무턱대고 해내기에는 힘이 충분하지 못할 것”이라고 말했다. 그는 미국에 반대하고 “새로운 대서양 양안 협력”을 위해서 유럽 국가들이 협력하는 북대서양조약기구(NATO·나토)의 강화를 촉구했다. 즉 또 다른 신세계 질서를 촉구했다. 메르츠는 “문화 간의 전투, MAGA 전투는 미국에서 벌어지는 것이지 우리의 전투가 아니다. 이곳에서는 표현된 발언이 인간의 존엄성과 우리의 기본법에 반하는 곳에서 언론의 자유가 끝난다”고 말했다. 즉 정부가 언론을 통제해야 한다. “우리는 관세와 보호주의를 안 믿으나 자유무역을 믿는다. 우리는 세계의 도전과제들을 오로지 함께 해결할 수 있다고 확신하기 때문에 기후협정들과 세계보건기구(WHO)를 굳게 지킨다”고 그는 말했다. 즉 세계 엘리트들의 계획 실행을 국가의 주권이 방해해서는 안 된다는 것이다. 그러나 외국의 국가 지도자들은 미국이 자유를 위한 투쟁 속에서 만들어진 나라이지 선발된 관료들이 수혜자와 비수혜자를 선택하는 세계주의적인 유형의 자유 속에서 만들어진 것이 아니라는 사실을 알아야 한다. 세계주의자들은 이것을 결코 이해하지 못했다. 지난해 뮌헨 회의에서 J D 밴스 미 부통령은 유럽 지배 엘리트들이 언론자유와 종교의 자유를 공격하는 행위를 비난함으로써 그들을 놀라게 했다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △make the case for: 주장하다 △go it: 앞뒤 생각 없이 행동하다, 무턱대고 하다 △stand against: 반대하다 △dignity: 존엄성

