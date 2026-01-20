[WT논평] We tend to overestimate the ability of China

Venezuelan forces were outfitted with Chinese and Russian equipment specifically designed and intended to prevent airplanes from flying over one’s nation. Those systems obviously failed.



In the wake of the successful attack by the United States, there has been a lot of talk about who might be next and which nations should be nervous. Cuba? Sure. Colombia? Eventually. Iran?



The commentariat failed to point out that should be most nervous is the Chinese Communist Party. China is rapidly coming to some sort of decision about how and when to jump across the Formosa Strait and invade Taiwan.



What happened Jan. 3 in Caracas was important to the Western Hemisphere. The most important part of the story may be that the U.S. military demonstrated that it is superior in weaponry and skill to any other force on the planet.



Communist China’s weapons systems had a real-world test, and it was a disaster. That has to be giving the crew in Beijing, which would like to be global bullies, nightmares.



The simple reality is that the communists in China have not been involved in a legitimate shooting war in 75 years. They have had no real way to test and improve their weapons under battlefield conditions. Every single one of their weapons systems is essentially undergoing a beta test the first time they are used in combat.



Anything that erodes Beijing’s confidence in its own weapons and soldiers and increases its sense of discomfort about invading Taiwan (or anywhere) is a good thing.



The attack in Caracas may have saved Taiwan. We tend to overestimate the ability of communist China. Perhaps we shouldn’t.

우리는 중국을 과대평가하는 경향이 있다 마이클 매케너(칼럼니스트) 베네수엘라군은 항공기가 한 나라의 상공을 비행하는 것을 방지할 의도로 설계된 중국 및 러시아 장비로 무장했다. 그 무기체계는 실패한 것이 분명하다. 미국이 공격에 성공한 여파 속에서 누가 다음 차례이고 어느 나라가 불안해할 것인가에 관해 많은 이야기가 나왔다. 쿠바. 분명히 그렇다. 콜롬비아. 결국에는. 이란. 가장 불안한 쪽은 중국 공산당일 것이라는 점을 해설자는 지적하지 못했다. 중국은 대만해협을 뛰어넘어 대만에 침공하는 방법과 시기에 관해 모종의 결정을 신속하게 내리는 중이다. 카라카스에서 1월3일에 벌어진 사태는 서반구에 중요하다. 이 이야기의 가장 중요한 부분은 아마도 미군이 무기와 기술 면에서 지구상의 다른 어떤 나라의 군대보다 우월하다는 사실을 보여주었다는 점일 것이다. 공산주의 중국의 무기체계는 실제 세계에서 시험을 치렀고 그 결과는 재앙이었다. 국제사회에서 약소국들을 괴롭히는 나라가 될 가능성이 농후한 베이징의 팀에게 이번 결과는 악몽을 선사했을 것이 분명하다. 중국의 공산주의자들이 75년 동안 실제 전쟁에서 전투를 제대로 치른 적이 없다는 것은 단순한 사실이다. 그들은 전투지역의 제반조건 아래서 자기네 무기를 시험하고 개량하는 실질적인 방법이 없었다. 그들의 무기체계는 하나같이 전투에서 처음 사용될 때 기본적으로 베타테스트를 거치게 된다. 자국 무기 및 병사들에 대한 베이징의 확신을 약화시키고 대만 혹은 다른 곳을 침공하는 데 대해 불편한 기분을 증가시키는 모든 요소는 좋은 것이다. 카라카스 공격은 대만을 구했을 잠재적인 가능성이 있다. 우리는 공산주의 중국의 역량을 과대평가하는 경향이 있다. 아마도 그러지 말아야 할 것이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

