[WT논평] Critical truths about artificial intelligence (3)

AI can be manipulated. Some people believe AI systems are similar to that of a computer or even a pocket calculator. But AI systems don’t arrive in the world value-neutral.



They are trained on data curated by humans, and their responses are shaped by political, cultural and ideological assumptions. We have already seen this in action.



Chinese models seemed to be programmed to suppress any mention of state-sanctioned atrocities. China’s DeepSeek AI refused to produce answers to prompts having to do with the Tiananmen Square massacre, the slave camps in Xinjiang, or anything perceived as critical of the Chinese Communist Party or Xi Jinping.



In the name of “inclusion” or “stability,” these systems can essentially outline the boundaries of acceptable thought.



If we allow ideological monocultures in Big Tech or authoritarian governments to define the rules, AI will become an engine of invisible coercion, nudging behaviors, filtering speech.



This is not a niche issue for futurists or coders. It’s a defining challenge for anyone who believes in human dignity, free thought and decentralized power. AI is a lever that could reshape culture, economics and governance.



Conservatives have a responsibility to engage, not to halt innovation but to guide it.



If we don’t help define the moral limits of AI, others will do it for us, and their vision may not include liberty, transparency or individual rights.



The clock is ticking. If we want a future built on human freedom, we must act before the systems that shape tomorrow are locked into place.

인공지능에 관한 중요한 진실 (3) 도널드 켄들(허틀랜드연구소 연구원) 인공지능(AI)은 조작이 가능하다. 일부 사람들은 AI 체제가 컴퓨터나 심지어 휴대용 계산기 체제와 비슷하다고 믿는다. 그러나 AI 체제는 가치 중립적으로 세상에 들어오는 것이 아니다. AI 체제는 사람이 전문적으로 선정한 자료를 바탕으로 훈련이 되며 AI의 반응 형태는 정치적, 문화적, 이념적 가정에 의해 결정된다. 우리는 이미 이것이 작동되고 있는 것을 보았다. 중국의 모델들은 국가가 승인한 여러 가지 잔혹행위에 관한 모든 언급을 억압하기 위해서 프로그램되는 것으로 보였다. 중국의 딥시크 AI는 톈안먼 대학살, 신장의 노예수용소 아니면 중국 공산당이나 혹은 시진핑을 비판하는 것으로 인식되는 모든 것을 상기시키는 답변의 생산을 거부했다. ‘포용’ 혹은 ‘안정’이라는 이름 아래 이런 시스템들은 기본적으로 수용 가능한 사상의 여러 가지 경계선의 윤곽을 설정할 수 있다. 만약 우리가 빅테크나 혹은 독재적인 정부들이 규칙을 정의하도록 이념적인 단일 문화사회를 허용할 경우 AI는 보이지 않는 협박과 행동의 강요, 언론의 검열을 하는 엔진이 될 것이다. 이것은 미래파 사람들이나 혹은 컴퓨터 프로그램을 하는 사람들의 틈새의 문제가 아니다. 그것은 인간의 존엄, 사상의 자유, 권력의 분산을 믿는 모든 사람의 도전적 과업을 정의하는 것이다. AI는 문화와 경제 및 통치의 개념을 재정의할 수 있는 수단이다. 보수 진영 사람들은 기술혁신을 중단시킬 것이 아니라 참여하지만 혁신의 방향을 안내할 책임이 있다. 만약 우리가 AI의 도덕적 한계를 정의하는 것을 돕지 않을 경우 다른 사람들이 우리를 대신해 그렇게 할 것이며 그들의 미래관에 자유, 투명성 혹은 개인의 권리가 포함되지 않을 수도 있다. 시간이 많지 않다. 만약 우리가 인간의 자유 위에 건설되는 미래를 원한다면 미래의 형태를 결정하는 체제들이 고정되기 전에 행동해야 한다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

Copyright ⓒ 세계일보. 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지