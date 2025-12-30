[WT논평] The CCP has been the principal engine of global instability

Since the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949, the Chinese Communist Party has projected an image of a “peace-loving” civilization wronged by imperialism and devoted to harmony.



Yet from the Korean War to Ukraine, from the Himalayas to the South China Sea, the historical record exposes a very different truth.



Communism, by its very nature, is a militant ideology. It regards peace not as a moral good but as a temporary pause between battles.



Mao Zedong built his regime on the doctrine of permanent revolution. Like the Soviet Union before it, the CCP must continually demonstrate its vitality through conflict to preserve its myths of infallibility and invincibility.



For the CCP, aggression is not an aberration but an existential requirement. That imperative explains China’s unparalleled record of military adventurism.



Scarcely a year after its founding, the regime sent millions of Chinese “volunteers” into Korea and transformed a regional civil war into a global conflagration that claimed millions of lives.



In 1954 and again in 1958, it bombarded Taiwan’s offshore islands of Quemoy and Matsu. In 1962, China invaded India and seized border territory under the false banner of “self-defense.”



Only a few years later, Chinese and Soviet troops clashed along the Ussuri River in bloody battles that nearly triggered nuclear war between the two communist powers. In 1979, Beijing invaded Vietnam, launching a monthlong campaign that killed tens of thousands on both sides.



No other major nation since World War II has initiated so many wars and border conflicts. Yet generations of Western apologists have continued to parrot Beijing’s propaganda that China is uniquely “peaceful” and “non-expansionist.”

중국 공산당은 세계 불안정의 주된 엔진이다 마일스 위(허드슨연구소 중국센터 소장) 1949년 중화인민공화국 건국 이후 중국 공산당은 자기네가 제국주의로부터 부당한 취급을 받았고 조화에 헌신하는 ‘평화 애호’ 문명의 이미지를 투사해 왔다. 그러나 한국 전쟁부터 우크라이나까지, 히말라야부터 남중국해까지 역사적인 기록은 매우 다른 진실을 폭로한다. 공산주의는 바로 성격 자체가 호전적인 이념이다. 공산주의는 평화를 도덕적인 선이 아니라 전투 사이의 일시적인 휴지기로 간주한다. 마오쩌둥은 영구적인 혁명의 원칙 위에 자기 정권을 구축했다. 그 전의 구소련과 마찬가지로 중국 공산당은 자기네 무오류 및 불패의 신화를 유지하기 위해서 충돌을 통해 활력을 계속 과시할 필요가 있었다. 중국 공산당에게는 침공이 한 번의 일탈이 아니라 생존의 필요조건이다. 중국의 유례없는 군사 모험주의 전력은 그러한 절대적 필요성으로 설명이 된다. 건국 후 채 1년도 안 돼서 중국 정권은 한국에 수백만 명의 ‘지원병’을 보내서 지역의 내전을 세계적인 대재변으로 변모시켰고 이 대재변으로 수백만 명의 목숨이 희생되었다. 1954년과 1958년에 중국은 대만 해안의 금문도 및 마조도를 포격했다. 1962년에 인도를 침공, ‘자위’라는 거짓 명분으로 국경 영토를 점령했다. 불과 몇 년 후 중국과 구소련의 군대가 우수리강 연안의 유혈 전투에서 충돌하여 두 공산주의 대국 사이에서 핵전쟁을 거의 촉발할 뻔했다. 1979년 베이징은 베트남에 침공하여 한 달간에 걸친 전쟁을 개시하여 양측에서 수만 명의 전사자가 발생했다. 제2차 세계대전 이후 중국처럼 많은 전쟁과 국경 충돌을 시작한 강대국은 없었다. 그러나 여러 세대에 걸친 서방의 옹호자들은 중국이 독보적으로 ‘평화적’이고 ‘비팽창주의 국가’라는 베이징의 선전을 앵무새처럼 계속 되풀이했다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

