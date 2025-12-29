[WT논평] The Muslim Brotherhood is waging a jihad that began 1,400 years ago

In 1928, Hassan al-Banna founded the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt. Western scholars and policymakers were uninterested, regarding it as nothing more than a religious-social welfare organization and therefore no threat to free nations.



To comprehend what motivated al-Banna, you need to consider what happened in 1922: The Ottoman Empire, having made the mistake of siding with Germany in World War I, collapsed when Turkish nationalists, led by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, abolished the Ottoman Sultanate.



The Ottoman Caliphate, a religious institution associated with the Sultanate, was abolished two years later as part of Ataturk’s secular reforms. To Mr. al-Banna, there could be no greater tragedy and humiliation.



The Muslim Brotherhood’s mission: to establish an even mightier empire and caliphate based on Islamic supremacy.



The Brotherhood today is not monolithic. Each branch determines the best approach to make progress in its region. Some, such as Hamas, conduct terrorist attacks ? though by calling violence directed against civilians “resistance”.



The Brotherhood has come a long way since the days of al-Banna. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, president of NATO member Turkey since 2014, supports Hamas and embraces the Brotherhood’s broader goals.



Final thoughts for today: Communism has not been defeated. On the contrary, Beijing is now the headquarters of the most powerful Communist Party in history. Nazism may be making a comeback. Of course, the Muslim Brotherhood is waging a jihad that began 1,400 years ago.



All this reinforces my long-standing belief that there are no permanent victories, only permanent battles.

무슬림 형제단은 1400년 전 시작된 성전을 벌이고 있다 클리퍼드 D 메이(민주수호재단 총재) 하산 알-바나가 1928년 이집트에서 무슬림 형제단을 창설했다. 서방의 학자들과 정책 수립자들은 관심이 없었고 이 단체를 종교-사회 복지단체 정도로 간주했고 따라서 자유 국가들에 위협이 되지 않는다고 생각했다. 무엇이 알-바나에게 동기를 부여했는지 이해하기 위해서 독자는 1922년에 일어난 사태를 고려할 필요가 있다. 제1차 세계대전에서 독일의 편을 드는 실수를 범한 오스만 제국은, 무스타파 케말 아타튀르크가 이끄는 튀르키예 민족주의자들이 오스만 술탄 왕국을 폐지했을 때 붕괴되었다. 술탄 왕국과 연계된 종교 제도인 오스만 칼리프는 2년 후 아타튀르크의 세속 개혁의 일환으로 폐지되었다. 알-바나에게 이보다 더 큰 비극과 굴욕은 있을 수 없었다. 무슬림 형제단의 임무는 이슬람 지상주의에 바탕을 둔 더욱 강력한 제국 및 칼리프를 구축하는 것이다. 오늘날 형제단은 한 덩어리가 아니다. 각각의 분파는 자기 지역에서 진전을 이루기 위한 최선의 접근방법을 결정한다. 하마스 같은 일부 분파는 민간인들을 겨냥한 폭력을 “저항”이라고 부르지만 테러 공격을 벌인다. 형제단은 알-바나의 시대 이후 먼 길을 걸어왔다. 2014년 이후 재임 중인, 나토 회원국 튀르키예의 대통령 레제프 타이이프 에르도안은 하마스를 지지하고 형제단의 광범한 제반 목표를 받아들이고 있다. 마지막으로 오늘날에 대해 몇 가지를 생각해 보자. 공산주의는 패배당하지 않았다. 반대로 베이징은 지금 역사상 가장 강력한 공산당의 본부다. 나치주의가 되살아날 가능성이 있다. 물론 무슬림 형제단은 1400년에 시작한 이슬람 성전을 벌이고 있다. 이 모든 현상은, 영원한 승리는 없고 단지 영원한 전투만이 존재한다는 필자가 오래전부터 품고 있는 믿음을 강화해 준다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

Copyright ⓒ 세계일보. 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지