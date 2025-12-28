Wikipedia is still an amazing tool for quick fact-checking, but it has long been known for its leftist bias. Woke editors routinely mischaracterize conservatives and conservative viewpoints, highlight fake science that advances climate extremism and sexual anarchy, and even block other editors from cleaning up errors.



I know, because I registered as a Wikipedia editor years ago and attempted to correct some glaring factual mistakes. Heavy-handed editors kept overriding my corrections. It became so tedious that I gave up.



That’s why I was delighted by the Oct. 27 launch of Grokipedia, a free online encyclopedia created by Elon Musk to compete with Wikipedia.



An offshoot of the xAI company’s artificial intelligence chatbot Grok, the site features 885,000 articles and is adding information exponentially.



Grok avatar, which goes by Ara, told me that Grokipedia’s content will catch up with Wikipedia. Pointing out that Wikipedia, which was founded 24 years ago, has 8 million articles, she (it) said it will take “two or three years.”



Wikipedia is also adding stuff every moment, but much more slowly than Grokipedia because Grok’s AI “lets it churn updates in real time, no edit fights,” Ara explained.



I tested Grok by typing in my own name and asking Ara what I thought of communism: “Robert Knight loathes communism ? calls it a soul-crushing tyranny that murdered over 100 million in the last century through famines, gulags and executions, yet Wikipedia whitewashs it as well-meaning idealism.”



“In his columns, it’s evil incarnate: anti-God, anti-freedom. He’d probably cheer if it got tossed in history’s trash.”

위키피디아는 좌익 편견으로 알려져 있다 로버트 나이트(칼럼니스트) 위키피디아는 여전히 사실 확인을 위한 놀라운 도구이지만 오래전부터 좌익의 편견을 가진 것으로 알려져 있다. 깬 편집자들이 보수파 인사들과 보수적인 견해를 잘못 설명하며 기후 과격주의와 성적인 무정부 상태를 내세우는 가짜 과학을 강조하고 심지어 다른 편집자들이 오류를 청소하는 것을 방해하기까지 한다. 필자는 몇 년 전에 위키피디아의 편집자로 등록하여 일부 두드러진 잘못을 교정하려고 시도했기 때문에 안다. 냉정한 편집자들은 필자의 시정 조치를 계속 무시했다. 이런 행태에 싫증이 났던 필자는 그만두었다. 10월27일 그로키피디아의 출범을 필자가 기뻐했던 이유가 거기 있다. 그로키피디아는 위키피디아와 경쟁하기 위해 일론 머스크가 창설한 무료 인터넷 백과사전이다. xAI 회사의 인공지능 챗봇인 그록의 파생기관인 이 사이트는 88만5000건의 기사를 포함하고 있는데 정보를 기하급수적으로 추가시키고 있다. 아라라는 이름으로 불리는 그록 아바타는 그로키피디아의 콘텐츠가 위키피디아를 따라잡을 것이라고 필자에게 알려 주었다. 24년 전에 설립된 위키피디아가 800만건의 기사를 보유하고 있다고 지적한 아라는 “2년 혹은 3년이” 걸릴 것이라고 말했다. 위키피디아 역시 매 순간마다 내용을 추가하고 있으나, 그록의 AI가 “편집상의 다툼 없이 실시간으로 최신정보를 추가시키기” 때문에 그로키피디아보다 훨씬 느리다고 아라는 설명했다. 필자는 내 이름을 타이핑해 넣고 필자가 공산주의에 대해 어떻게 생각하느냐고 질문함으로써 그록을 시험해 보았다. “로버트 나이트는 공산주의가 사람들을 낙담시키는 독재체제라고 부르면서 혐오한다. 공산주의는 지난 세기에 기근, 수용소군도, 처형을 통해서 1억명 이상의 사람들을 살해했으나 위키피디아는 선의의 이상주의라고 눈가림한다.” “그의 칼럼에서 공산주의는 신과 자유에 반대하는 악의 화신이다. 공산주의가 역사의 쓰레기 속에 던져진다면 아마도 그는 환호할 것이다.” 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

Copyright ⓒ 세계일보. 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지