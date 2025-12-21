[WT논평] How to address the threat from North Korea and Iran

There are now nine nuclear weapons states and concern that more countries will seek the resources necessary to produce their own nuclear weapons or to buy them.



In East Asia, North Korea has increased its stockpile of nuclear weapons and the ballistic missiles to deliver these weapons of mass destruction.



Given the likely assistance North Korea is receiving from Russia with its nuclear and missile programs, it’s possible that South Korea and Japan, threatened by a belligerent North Korea, will conclude that they need their own nuclear deterrent programs too.



Indeed, a recent poll in South Korea found that more than 70% of the people think the country needs its own nuclear weapons program instead of relying on the U.S. nuclear umbrella.



South Korea and Japan are watching what happens to Ukraine. This is a sovereign country invaded by a Russia that disregarded its security guarantees to Ukraine, with the 1994 Budapest Memorandum also signed by the U.S. and Britain. Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons for security assurances that Russia ignored.



Will the U.S. and NATO be there for Ukraine this time, or should Ukraine pursue its own nuclear deterrent?



The U.S. bombing of Iranian nuclear sites Fordow, Isfahan and Natanz in June was in response to Iran’s continued enrichment of uranium.



If Iran produces or acquires nuclear weapons, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt would rush to create their own nuclear weapons programs. The U.S. bombing of Iranian nuclear sites in June was an effort to ensure that Iran did not go nuclear.



There is real concern by a few non-nuclear-weapons states that they need their own nuclear weapons to address the threat from North Korea and Iran.

북한과 이란의 위협에 대처하는 방법 조지프 R 디트라니(전 대북 6자회담 미국 특사) 자금 핵무기를 보유한 나라는 9개국이며 더 많은 나라가 자체 핵무기를 생산하거나 핵무기를 구입하는 데 필요한 각종 자원을 찾을 것이다. 동아시아에서 북한은 핵무기와 이런 대량살상무기를 운반하기 위한 탄도미사일 비축량을 늘려왔다. 북한이 핵무기 및 미사일 계획을 위해서 러시아로부터 받고 있을 가능성이 있는 지원을 고려하면 호전적인 북한의 위협을 받는 한국과 일본이 자체적인 핵 억제 계획이 또한 필요하다는 결론을 내릴 가능성이 있다. 사실 한국의 최근 여론조사는 국민의 70% 이상이 미국의 핵우산에 자기네 나라가 의존하는 대신에 자체적인 핵무기 계획이 필요하다고 생각하는 사실을 발견했다. 한국과 일본은 우크라이나에서 일어나는 사태를 지켜보고 있다. 우크라이나는 러시아의 침공을 받은 주권국가다. 미국과 영국 또한 서명했던 1994년의 부다페스트 각서로 우크라이나에 보장했던 안보를 러시아는 무시했다. 우크라이나는 러시아가 무시한 안보보장 때문에 자국의 핵무기를 포기했다. 미국과 나토가 제때 우크라이나를 위해 나설 것인가 아니면 우크라이나가 자국의 핵 억지력을 추구해야 할 것인가. 미국이 포르도와 이스파한 및 나탄즈에 있는 이란의 핵 시설을 6월에 폭격한 것은 이란이 우라늄을 계속 농축한 행위에 대한 반응이었다. 만약 이란이 핵무기를 생산하거나 습득할 경우 사우디아라비아, 터키, 이집트는 자국의 핵무기 계획을 서둘러 수립할 것이다. 미국이 6월에 이란 핵시설을 폭격한 것은 이란이 핵무장하지 않도록 보장하기 위한 노력이었다. 몇몇 비핵국가들은 북한과 이란의 위협에 대처하기 위한 자체적인 핵무기의 필요성에 진지한 관심을 기울이고 있다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

