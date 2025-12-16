[WT논평] North Korea is determined to threaten South Korea

The decades that followed the Korean War were tense, with a belligerent North Korea determined to threaten and provoke South Korea. Despite these provocations, South Korea was able to develop into a model liberal democracy with the 13th largest gross domestic product in the world.



During the past seven months, Mr. Trump has shown the world that he is a proactive peacemaker, determined to help resolve conflicts afflicting a growing number of countries.



We saw this with Pakistan and India, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Thailand and Cambodia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, Serbia and Kosovo, and Egypt and Ethiopia. Mr. Trump’s efforts to bring an end to the wars in Ukraine and Gaza continue.



The Lee administration has reached out to North Korea, making it clear that the new president wants a good relationship with it. The response from the North has been negative, with the powerful sister of Kim Jong Un, Kim Yo Jung, making it clear that North Korea views South Korea as the enemy, eschewing peaceful reunification of the two Koreas.



North Korea’s new strategic relationship with Russia must be of considerable concern. Its mutual defense treaty with Russia and North Korean troops participating in Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine are of concern, as are the ballistic missiles, artillery shells and other weaponry the North is providing to Russia.



North Korea that views South Korea as the enemy, previously threated to use tactical nuclear weapons against the South. The reality is that North Korea’s new relationship with Russia could embolden Mr. Kim and incite him to do something provocative against South Korea, which we’ve seen in the past. This could escalate quickly.



North Korea previously acted recklessly - and that was when it didn’t have nuclear weapons or a mutual defense treaty with Russia.

북한은 한국을 위협할 작정이다 조지프 R 디트라니(전 미 대북6자회담 특사) 한국전쟁에 뒤이은 수십 년은 호전적인 북한이 한국을 위협하고 도발하기로 작정한 가운데 긴장된 기간이었다. 이러한 도발에도 불구하고 한국은 모범적인 자유 민주주의 체제로 발전할 수 있었고 국내총생산 세계 13위의 나라가 되었다. 지난 7개월 동안 트럼프는, 숫자가 점점 불어나는 국가들을 괴롭히는 무력 충돌을 해결하는 데 도움이 되기로 작정을 한 전향적인 평화 실현자라는 점을 세계에 보여 주었다. 우리는 파키스탄과 인도, 아르메니아와 아제르바이잔, 태국과 캄보디아, 콩고민주공화국과 르완다, 세르비아와 코소보, 이집트와 에티오피아에서 이런 상황을 보고 있다. 이재명정부는 북한에 손을 뻗어 신임 대통령이 북한과의 좋은 관계를 원한다는 점을 분명하게 밝혔다. 북한의 반응은 부정적이었다. 김정은의 실력자 여동생 김여정은 북한이 평화적인 남북한의 재통일을 기피하는 가운데 한국을 적으로 보고 있다는 것을 분명히 밝혔다. 북한이 러시아와 새로 맺은 전략적 관계는 상당한 우려의 대상인 것이 분명하다. 북한이 러시아와 맺은 상호방위조약과 북한이 러시아에 제공하고 있는 탄도미사일과 포탄 및 여타 무기류와 더불어 러시아의 우크라이나 침공 전쟁에 참전하고 있는 북한군 병력은 우려 대상이다. 한국을 적으로 간주하고 있는 북한은 한국에 전술 핵무기를 사용하겠다고 이전에 위협한 적이 있다. 북한이 러시아와 맺은 새로운 관계가 김정은을 대담하게 만들어 과거에 우리가 보았던 모종의 대남 도발을 부추길 가능성이 있는 것이 현실이다. 이것은 빠르게 악화될 수 있다. 북한은 과거에 무모한 행동을 했는데 그것은 북한이 핵무기를 보유하지 않았을 때나 혹은 러시아와 상호방위조약을 체결하지 않았을 때였다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

Copyright ⓒ 세계일보. 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지